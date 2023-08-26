Emirates launches movie collection onboard honouring 100 years of Warner Bros. Studios

Emirates is launching a special collection of 100 films to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios, marking a history signposted by some of the world’s most beloved films. The capsule collection of classic films and documentaries will be available on the award-winning inflight entertainment system - ice, on Emirates flights from 1 September 2023.

Emirates is the first airline to bring Warner Bros. centennial celebration to the skies with this unique collection of entertainment on ice. Alongside 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment, 45 Academy Award® winning films, over 2,000 movies, 650 TV shows, and 4,000 hours of music, podcasts, and audiobooks across 40 languages, the newly launched Warner Bros. 100 films collection will feature milestone movies from the earliest classics like Casablanca and The Wizard of Oz, right through to recent blockbusters such as Dune and Elvis.

The collection will also include four Max Original documentary specials chronicling the history of the movie studio. Exploring the impact of Warner Bros. on art, commerce and culture, 100 YEARS OF WARNER BROS. tells the unprecedented story of the fabled entertainment studio on its 100th anniversary. Featuring insights and first-person stories from directors, actors, executives, journalists and historians, the four specials trace Warner Bros.’ underdog origins – from its founding in the early 1920s by four brothers from an immigrant family, through decades of creative risks and impactful storytelling, to the historic mergers of the 2000s that transformed the company into a global entertainment powerhouse. With narration by Morgan Freeman and clips from iconic films and hit TV series, 100 YEARS OF WARNER BROS. offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the indelible stories that have spoken to audiences around the world for generations. The documentaries feature interviews with over 60 legendary filmmakers, actors and executives including Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey, Clint Eastwood, Tim Burton, George Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres, Daniel Radcliffe, Keanu Reeves, Oliver Stone and Robert De Niro.

Warner Bros 100 Year Collection onboard Emirates – full list

Earliest endeavours: In the 1930’s, some of the earliest classics have been remastered and are available to enjoy - 42nd Street (1933), The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938), The Wizard of Oz (1939), Gone with the Wind (1939).

Forties and Fifties Favourites: The Maltese Falcon (1941), Casablanca (1942), National Velvet (1944), Gaslight (1944), Key Largo (1948), The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948), Strangers on a Train (1951), A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), Singin’ in the Rain (1952), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), The Band Wagon (1953), Rebel Without a Cause (1955), Giant (1956), The Searchers (1956), A Face in the Crowd (1957), Ben-Hur (1959), Rio Bravo (1959).

Sixties and Seventies Smash Hits: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962), Doctor Zhivago (1965), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), The Dirty Dozen (1967), Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Cool Hand Luke (1967), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Bullitt (1968), Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), Mean Streets (1973), Blazing Saddles (1974), Dog Day Afternoon (1975), All the President’s Men (1976), Superman (1978), Being There (1979).

Eighties and Nineties Nostalgia: Gremlins (1984), The Color Purple (1985), The Goonies (1986), Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Full Metal Jacket (1987), Empire of the Sun (1987), Lethal Weapon (1987), Beetlejuice (1988), Bird (1988), Driving Miss Daisy (1989), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Batman (1989), Goodfellas (1990), The Bodyguard (1992), Unforgiven (1992), Free Willy (1993), The Shawshank Redemption (1994), The Mask (1994), Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004), Dumb and Dumber (1994), Space Jam (1996), The Green Mile (1999), The Iron Giant (1999), The Matrix (1999).

Noughties Movie Magic: Best in Show (2000), The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003), The Matrix Resurrections (2021), Ocean’s Eleven (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002), The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003), Mystic River (2003), The Notebook (2004), Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005), Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Hairspray (2007), Invictus (2009), Inception (2010), Gravity (2013), The Conjuring (2013), Man of Steel (2013), The Lego Movie (2014), Interstellar (2014), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), It (2017), It Chapter Two (2019), Dunkirk (2017), Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), Crazy Rich Asians (2018), A Star Is Born (2018), They Shall Not Grow Old (2018), Aquaman (2018), Shazam! (2019), Joker (2019), Dune (2021), Judas and the Black Messiah (2022), The Batman (2022), Elvis (2022), The Flash (2023).