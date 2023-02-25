Canada - The Destination that Inspires Openness

Destination Canada, the national tourism organization, introduced its new global brand strategy to put Canada on the map as the destination that inspires openness. This new brand strategy will be unveiled through a series of traditional and unconventional marketing initiatives that aims to increase Canada’s competitiveness as a destination and drive international high value guests to visit Canada.

The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced bold choices and new ways of marketing the destination. Canadians represented 8 out of 10 tourism dollars spent last year, a formidable contribution to the recovery. With these domestic travellers set to exodus this Spring for international travel, Canada needs to fill the gap and bring back international travellers, especially from the US, Canada’s largest inbound market and biggest opportunity for revenue recovery.

“Our valued guests want more than a travel experience - they want a space for growth, enrichment and true transformation,” says Gloria Loree, Destination Canada’s Senior Vice-President, Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer. “In a world that makes us feel trapped, Canada’s unique blend of openness helps us break free. It’s Canada’s open spaces, open hearts and open minds, that offer the space that travellers crave and will help us as a nation brand stand out in the fiercely competitive travel marketplace.”

This bold brand ambition is pushing Destination Canada to embrace unique ways of engaging a global audience. Through a first-of-its kind partnership with TED, Destination Canada is creating a global conversation about openness. Through masterful storytelling by remarkable Canadians, they are encouraging new conversations about the destination, and pushing people to rethink what they already know about Canada. These TED Talks were filmed today in New York City and will be published on TED.com starting in the Spring. Destination Canada will share with its key leisure markets, as well its Business Events markets.

“TED’s mission of Ideas Worth Spreading is perfectly aligned with Destination Canada’s theme of Openness - we are thrilled to offer the TED stage as a place for extraordinary Canadians to share their ideas with the world,” says Lindsay Levin, Head of Partnerships + Impact, TED.

“From breathtaking outdoor landscapes to authentic Indigenous experiences to incredible urban and culinary journeys, Canada’s openness and inclusiveness make possible the memorable experiences that people carry with them for the rest of their lives,” says the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance. “There’s no doubt Canada is the place to visit, any time of the year, and we welcome you with open arms!”

Destination Canada unveiled its new brand positioning with a campaign that invited Americans to take a new kind of leave - a Maple Leave and escape for a stress-free vacation to Canada. Destination Canada also launched its Open If You Are campaign in the US which challenges certain myths and misconceptions that are stopping guests from thinking about Canada as a long-haul travel destination and aims to inspire, surprise and immerse travellers in Canada’s experiences, as well as its unique blend of openness.

Additional brand campaigns will be launched throughout 2023 as Destination Canada finds new ways to invite guests to experience Canada’s open spaces, open hearts, and open minds.