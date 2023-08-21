BTN Exclusive - Interview with Sophie Kotrikadze CMO Spectrum proud sponsors of the FHS Abu Dhabi

Architects and designers are the visionaries behind the built environment, creating the world’s cities, buildings and homes, and determining the way we live, work and move. As such, architects and designers need to know the best product solutions out there in order to best realize their next project or design.

With that in mind we are delighted to bring you an exclusive interview with CMO of Spectrum Sophie Kotrikadze

BTN: What are your / your organization’s core areas of focus when it comes to investment? I.e in the areas of innovation, sustainability, human capital and/or technology?

SK: In the world of architecture, the concept of investment goes far beyond monetary considerations. While financial aspects undoubtedly play a crucial role in the creation of built spaces, the architectural perspective on investment encompasses a broader range of values and impacts. At Spectrum, the multifaceted notion of investment encompasses the areas such as: Creating lasting assets, enhancing human experience and well-being, Sustainable Design and Resource Efficiency, Innovative Design and technological advances.

Creating Lasting Assets

At Spectrum we understand that architects are essentially creators of lasting assets. The buildings and spaces designed should have the potential to stand for decades or even centuries. As such, an architect’s primary investment lies in ensuring the longevity of their creations. By investing in durable and environmentally responsible designs, architects contribute to a more sustainable future, reducing the need for constant repairs and replacements.

Architects should invest in creating lasting assets that positively impact human experiences, society, and the environment. Sustainable and adaptable designs, along with a focus on cultural preservation, demonstrate the visionary and responsible nature of the architectural profession. By embracing these values, architects play a pivotal role in shaping a better and more sustainable world for all.

Sustainable Design and Resource Efficiency

Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of our architectural philosophy and cteating healthy envirements serves as our credo. We believe that responsible design can have a positive impact on both the environment and the communities we serve.

With growing concerns about climate change and resource depletion, sustainable design has become a critical investment in the field of architecture. Investing in energy-efficient systems, renewable materials, and green building practices not only reduces operational costs over time but also demonstrates social and environmental responsibility. Sustainable architecture is an investment in the planet’s future, helping to create a greener and healthier world for generations to come.

Human experience & Well-being

Human capital is a key consideration in our architectural endeavors. We understand that the spaces we design have a direct impact on the well-being, productivity, and satisfaction of the people who use them. Our designs prioritize human-centric and biophilic elements that encourage social interaction and well-being. We aim to create environments that nurture a sense of belonging and support the physical and mental health of occupants.

Moreover, Architecture has a profound impact on the well-being and experiences of its users. Buildings can inspire, uplift, and promote productivity, or they can be sterile and alienating. An architect’s investment in understanding human needs and behaviors leads to spaces that foster positive emotions, facilitate human interaction, and promote a sense of community. By prioritizing the human experience, architects create environments that bring intrinsic value to the users, leaving a lasting positive impression.

Innovative Design and technological advances

Innovation is a driving force in architecture. Architects should continually push boundaries by incorporating cutting-edge technologies and innovative design concepts into their projects. These investments in innovation can result in buildings that are not only visually captivating but also more energy-efficient, technologically integrated, and adaptable. From parametric design tools to advanced materials and smart building systems, architects should leverage technology to create solutions that meet the evolving needs of society.

Innovation is at the heart of our architectural approach. We strive to create spaces that inspire creativity, collaboration, and adaptability. Our designs incorporate flexible layouts, modular structures, and cutting-edge technologies to ensure that the spaces we create can evolve alongside the rapidly changing demands of the modern world.

Overall, we believe that architects, as creators and visionaries, must strive to balance short-term gains with long-term benefits, economic viability with social responsibility, and aesthetics with functionality.

BTN: What is your outlook for the hospitality industry in the Middle East in 2023 and beyond?

SK: The Middle East has been a popular destination for both leisure and business travelers due to its cultural attractions, historical sites, and major events. It is a significant hub for the hospitality industry, known for its luxury hotels, resorts, and iconic landmarks.

We have observed increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices across the hospitality industry, with a focus on green building practices, energy efficiency, and responsible tourism. The region’s commitment to sustainability and environmental considerations has a potential to lead to innovative architectural designs and sustainable practices in hospitality projects.

We have also observed that traveler preferences have evolved, with a growing demand for authentic experiences, wellness tourism, and unique accommodations. The industry has been responding to these preferences with new offerings and concepts.

The continued efforts of Middle Eastern countries to diversify their economies do influence investment in the hospitality sector and the development of new tourism-related infrastructure

BTN: What does your panel/presentation/workshop at FHS focus on and what will delegates be able to take away from your session?

SK: At FHS, Spectrum will extend a warm welcome to all attendees through a dedicated booth, in a collaboration with Next - an esteemed investment and development company. Our partnership with Next spans across several ongoing projects and future ventures, solidifying a foundation of shared goals and lasting commitments. The decision to jointly participate in the Future Hospitality Summit underscores our unified vision and the unwavering dedication to presenting a coherent standpoint to the public. Rooted in a common purpose, our collective mission revolves around shaping developments of enduring significance that act as agents of positive transformation within society. Through the platform of the FHS, we are poised to exhibit not only our accomplishments but also our upcoming endeavors.

As proud sponsors of the Future Hospitality Summit, we are presented with an invaluable opportunity to spotlight our architectural prowess and our contributions to the realm of hospitality. Our aim is to disseminate our pioneering design methodologies, sustainability-driven practices, and a portfolio of successful case studies that seamlessly align with the summit’s overarching themes.

BTN: What are you looking forward to most from your attendance at FHS 2023?

SK: As an architectural company dedicated to shaping the future of hospitality design, this summit presents an invaluable opportunity for us to engage with industry leaders, innovators, and thought-provoking discussions that are shaping the trajectory of the hospitality sector.

During the summit, we are particularly looking forward to better exploring emerging trends, networking and collaboration. We are excited about the chance to connect with like-minded individuals and explore potential collaborations that can drive innovative design solutions.

Participating in the summit allows us to stay informed and always feel the pulse of the industry. Our anticipation for the FHS revolves around the prospect of learning, collaborating, and contributing to the dynamic discourse that is shaping the future of hospitality. We look forward to harnessing the inspiration and insights gained from this event to continue creating exceptional and forward-looking architectural solutions for the hospitality sector.



The Future Hospitality Summit is being held on 25-27 September 2023 at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island for more info visit https://www.futurehospitality.com/