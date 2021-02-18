Brown to lead Fairmont Windsor Park

Fairmont Windsor Park has unveiled its senior team taking on the prestigious and enviable task of opening what promises to be one of the most anticipated new hotels of 2021.

Arora Group purchased the Savill Court Hotel & Spa which is now the site for the Fairmont Windsor Park after a complete redevelopment of the former building and grounds.

Leading the team is general manager, Andrew Brown, who brings over 25 years of hospitality experience to this luxury opening.

He was recently awarded Master Innholder, the highest recognition of excellence within the worldwide hotel industry.

Supporting Brown with the day to day running of the hotel will be director of operations, Jessica Podolsky, who joins from Marriott and was previously involved with the re-opening of the Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland.

Front of house manager, James Lane, and Sigita Baltrusaitiene, executive housekeeper, will make up the rooms division.

With previous front of house experience with Raffles, Swisshotel and six years with Fairmont the Palm in Dubai, Lane will lead a front office team that will define luxury at its very best and in way that the Fairmont customer has become accustomed to.

Commenting on the appointments, Brown said “We are absolutely delighted and excited to be opening Fairmont Windsor Park and I am confident that my team has the experience and skill to embrace the opportunity.

“We can’t wait to welcome back those many guests both at home in the UK and overseas who are so looking forward to travel again and enjoy luxury hospitality.”