Bristol Airport strengthens its digital presence with launch of new website

Digital customer experience agency Great State is marking twelve years of strategic digital partnership with Bristol Airport with the launch of their new website, transforming the digital experience for their customers.

Bristol Airport is the fastest passenger recovering airport in the United Kingdom since the pandemic, forecast to register more than 8M passengers in 2022. For many, their first experience of the airport is the website which forms a crucial role in delivering the goal of seamless customer journeys.

The new website offers a new sleek modern design using best-in-breed technological solutions to improve speed, functionality and resilience. With the customer at the heart of the project, Great State carried out extensive user testing and research to guide and optimise the overall user experience for both desktop and mobile.

Isabelle Whiteman, Head of Marketing at Bristol Airport, says:

“We’re delighted to be launching our brand new website, bringing together a modern and fresh design with the introduction of new features and functionality to create an even more enjoyable user experience. Whether it’s to get inspiration for a trip away, find information before flying, or to simply book parking, our new website makes it even easier, quicker and with a significantly enhanced mobile experience”.

Built on the Umbraco CMS platform, new improved features include a trip finder tool for destination inspiration, real time information on arrivals and departures, as well as a new e-commerce landing page for booking airport parking.

Matt Powell, Creative Director at Great State, says:

“Our strategic digital partnership with Bristol Airport has remained solid over the years, and therefore we were a clear choice to redesign and overhaul the digital customer experience of the whole website. Working closely with the Bristol Airport team we helped identify which components were most important to their customers, and originated a cleaner, clearer, more aspirational design system to bring them to life. Another benefit of this creative work is that it will bring consistency to the end-to-end digital customer journey, strengthening the digital presence of the Bristol Airport brand beyond the website”

The new website reflects not only 12 years of digital advancement, but also the strength of a local, strategic partnership that will continue to serve the South West for years to come.

It’s been a real collaborative project, working with Great State who have been our digital agency for over 10 years”, adds Isabelle. “They have transformed the design and user experience, creating an enjoyable experience for our customers and a robust platform from which we’ll continue to optimise and develop over the coming years. We’re delighted with the end result”.