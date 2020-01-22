New advertising tagline for Las Vegas tourism

As it continues to distance itself from its hedonistic past and recalibrate as a business-focused destination, Las Vegas has rejigged its famous advertising slogan.

Gone is ‘What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas’, to be replaced with ‘What Happens Here, Only Happens Here’.

The new campaign launched during the Grammy Awards, making Las Vegas the first destination to ever place a 60-second ad during the international broadcast of the event.

Las Vegas tapped into its roster of star-studded resident performers to showcase the destination.

The new ad features Live Nation residency artists Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera and Aerosmith, who filmed their part during one of their “Deuces Are Wild” residency dates at Park Theatre at Park MGM.

Both Twain’s “Let’s Go!” and Aguilera’s “The Xperience” residencies are at Zappos Theatre inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

It also showcases Lady Gaga’s bandleader, Brian Newman, and his show ‘Brian Newman After Dark’ at the NoMad Restaurant at NoMad Las Vegas, as well as UFC heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou.

“Las Vegas utilised an impressive array of global superstars to deliver the message that what happens in Las Vegas only happens here,” said Steve Hill, chief executive and president of the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority.

“Millions of visitors travel to the destination annually as it’s the only place that delivers so many unique entertainment, culinary and nightlife experiences in one location.

“Nowhere else can you dine at a handful of celebrity chef restaurants, see top-tier talent like Aerosmith, Shania Twain and the Vegas Golden Knights, and recharge at some of the world’s top-rated spas, all in one weekend.”

The ad was filmed in Las Vegas and is airing on major national and network channels.