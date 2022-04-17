Las Vegas shows its pride year-round with LGBTQ+ events

From annual events to amazing entertainment, Las Vegas proudly celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and empowers travelers to embrace who they are year-round.

The destination recently launched a digital content series, How to Be (in Vegas), which explores queer identity, self-acceptance, and everything a fabulously inclusive environment like Las Vegas can inspire.

With the first trans woman to ever compete in the Miss USA pageant and the current Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez acting as host, this series allows Las Vegas to expand on the destination’s hard-fought inclusivity efforts, opening the city up to people around the world as a safe place to embrace their authentic selves. The first episode is now available on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and VisitLasVegas.com.

The destination also boasts several venues where LGBTQ+ visitors can celebrate their pride with Only Vegas experiences.

Upcoming Events

The Nevada Gay Rodeo Association’s most anticipated event of the year, the BigHorn Rodeo, will take place Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18 at Horseman’s Park. The annual event features rough stock, roping, speed, and camp events. The organization also puts on several gatherings throughout the year, including Cowboy Bingo Night at Quadz Video Bar. Attendees can participate in the classic game and have the chance to win fabulous raffle prizes from sponsors and supporters. The monthly event occurs Saturday, April 23; Saturday, May 28; Saturday, June 25; Saturday, July 23; Saturday, Aug. 27; Saturday, Sept. 24; Saturday, Oct. 22; Saturday, Nov. 19; and Saturday, Dec. 17.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN)’s annual AIDS Walk returns for its 32nd year, with a walk and 5K scheduled for Sunday, May 1 at Sunset Park. The event also features a festival and live entertainment, with all proceeds helping to end the fight against HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada. AFAN also puts on an annual Black & White Party, usually held in August, asking attendees to dress in all monochrome attire to support its cause.

Take the party to the pool for Temptation Sundays at Luxor Hotel and Casino. Kicking off Sunday, May 8 and running through September, the weekly poolside dance party features specialty drinks, new DJs each week spinning the summer’s hottest soundtracks and nonstop fun in the sun.

WildSide presents the 16th Annual Sin City Soiree Monday, May 16 to Sunday, May 22. The event promises community-building, friend-making, and a social celebration of visibility for the community.

The Henderson Pride Festival returns for a second year at Lake Las Vegas Thursday, May 19 to Sunday, May 22, featuring a series of events focused on celebrating diversity, self-awareness, promoting health and wellness in all its forms. The celebration will feature a Pride Night at Cowabunga Bay Water Park, a Mr. and Mrs. Henderson Pride Pageant, the Henderson Pride Festival & Parade, and a Pride Drag Brunch as well as live entertainment, food, a family fun zone and more throughout the weekend.

RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Alyssa Edwards will bring her fierce looks and fabulous personality to House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on June 13.

The NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2 to Friday, Aug. 5, at Bellagio Resort & Casino. The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the only advocacy organization for the LGBT business community.

The International Gay Bowling Organization’s Las Vegas Showgirl Invitational Bowling Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Reflecting the ideals of unity, fellowship and communication, the IGBO promotes the sport and builds community through league and tournament participation.

Handsome, intelligent, and talented gentlemen from all over the country will strive to become the next Mr. Gay America on stage at The Mosaic on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 4 to Thursday, Oct. 6.

The biggest LGBTQ+ event of the year, Las Vegas PRIDE, returns for a weekend of fabulous fun celebrating the vibrant community in Las Vegas. Completely centered around pride and diversity, the annual event features a night parade through Downtown Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 7, and a community-centric festival, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Craig Ranch Regional Park. Several activities compliment the main events throughout the weekend, and the organization also puts on regular gatherings throughout the year including a Las Vegas PRIDE OUTside Hike.

Out & Equal Workplace Advocates presents its Workplace Summit Monday, Oct. 17 to Thursday, Oct. 20 at The Mirage. Out & Equal is the premier organization advocating for LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The Workplace Summit conference helps LGBTQ+ people thrive and supports organizations creating a culture of belonging for all.

The Sin City Classic, set for Thursday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, is a multi-day LGBTQ+ sports festival hosted annually in Las Vegas by The Greater Los Angeles Softball Association (GLASA). Started in 2008, the event has grown to become the largest annual LGBTQ+ sporting event in the world. Nearly 8,000 LGBTQ+ athletes and another 2,000 fans and allies will attend the event, which provides an open atmosphere for LGBTQ+ athletes to connect and compete over the course of four days of competition and social activities.

Year-Round Experiences

Caesars Entertainment offers several nuptial options for same-sex and gender non-binary couples at its resorts throughout the destination, with options to say “I do” on The LINQ Hotel & Casino’s High Roller observation wheel, on the Eiffel Tower deck at Paris Las Vegas, and at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where celebrity-style wedding packages come complete with paparazzi and a red-carpet host.

Part of a chain of western-themed gay bars, Charlie’s Las Vegas is a short ride from the Strip on the west side of Las Vegas. The space features a full dance floor and a vibrant entertainment calendar including drag shows, karaoke, and bingo.

Minutes from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, FreeZone Nightclub and Bar pairs a casual atmosphere with upbeat music and nightly events like karaoke and drag shows. Guests can also grab a bite from their bar menu or play a round of pool.

Serving up unforgettable parties seven nights a week, Piranha Nightclub is the ultimate late-night location for LGBTQ+ revelers. From international DJs to world famous drag queens, the entertainment is top-notch and draws a lively, diverse crowd. Depending on the occasion, guests can enjoy a cocktail or dance the night away on Piranha’s state-of-the-art dance floors among go-go dancers.

Just a short walk from Piranha and FreeZone is Quadz. In addition to pool tables and darts, the bar also features regular special events, including bingo and themed parties.

Just off the Strip, Fun Hog Ranch is a casual hangout offering several beers on tap, cocktails and more. The welcoming space routinely partners with community organizations for fun, themed events.

The Garage, located a few miles off the Strip, is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike. Modeled after an auto-body shop, the bar features pool tables, shuffleboard, and darts, in addition to drink specials and mouth-watering bar bites.

The Garden Las Vegas is an intimate and chic lounge bar located in the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District, featuring craft cocktails, light bites, and extravagant ambiance. Join some of the most talented drag queens every Saturday and Sunday at the Bottomless Drag Brunch for endless cocktails, delicious food and fun that slays.

Looking to tie the knot while in the destination? The Little Vegas Chapel was proudly performing symbolic LGBTQ+ marriage ceremonies prior to the legalization of same-sex marriage. The chapel now offers wedding options that are non-denominational, Elvis-officiated, and so much more.

Conceived by actor Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE at SAHARA Las Vegas is a sizzling 360-degree dance and acrobatic strip tease spectacular. The production features some of the hottest and most talented men in the country performing sexy and daring dance and strip routines in front of, behind, above, and all around the audience.

All tea, no shade! Some of the most famous drag queens in the world are taking over the Las Vegas Strip, as RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is on-stage at Flamingo Las Vegas. From the creative team behind RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! features some of the Emmy Award-winning series’ favorite contestants.

Queens of the scene take guests on a wild ride as they dine at Señor Frog’s Drag Brunch inside Treasure Island Las Vegas. Drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Vegas’ finest female impersonators slay the stage, as revelers can brunch it up with a delicious buffet and an open bar Friday through Sunday.