Las Vegas leads North America tourism recovery

Tourism in North America continues to recover apace, with hospitality capital Las Vegas leading the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nevada city enjoyed the busiest month in history in June, with record air arrivals into Harry Reid International Airport.

The airport saw a total of 4,683,156 passengers, a 23 per cent increase from June 2021 to the same month this year, with the previous high set in October 2019 with a total of 4,609,318 passengers.

Some 244,033 of these arrivals were international passengers, up 357 per cent from the previous year, proving that Las Vegas is more popular than ever with visitors flocking back to this bucket-list destination.

Las Vegas also recently took the title of North America’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination at the World Travel Awards - and is in the running to defend the trophy this year.