EL AL to launch Stansted connection in June

EL AL Israel Airlines is to return to London Stansted when the carrier launches a new five-times a week service to Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport.

The airline, which last operated scheduled services from London Stansted in 2009, begins flights on June 28th and will initially operate until September 3rd.

The flight will run using a 166-seat Boeing 737-800 offering business and economy classes.

Tel Aviv, founded in 1909 and situated on the Israeli Mediterranean coastline, welcomes over 2.5 million international visitors each year and is the economic and technological centre of Israel, and ranked in the top 25 most important financial centres in the world.

The city is renowned for its vibrant nightlife and café culture and is famous for its world-class restaurants and cuisine.

London Stansted head of aviation, Nick Sime, said: “We are very pleased to welcome EL AL Israel Airlines back to London Stansted.

“In excess of 700,000 people already travel from our catchment area to Tel Aviv each year so it’s fantastic EL AL has recognised the great opportunity the exists at Stansted and is offering people living in north London and the East of England a quicker and more convenient travel option.

“We are confident that the new service will be well used by passengers and look forward to developing the route with EL AL in the future.”