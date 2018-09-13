Convention guests drive Las Vegas to new tourism heights

Las Vegas welcomed 42.5 million visitors last year, slightly up from the figure of 42.1 million recorded in 2018.

Resorts in the city benefited from occupancy levels of 88.9 per cent, with average room rates also up 2.9 per cent over last year.

Las Vegas continued to prove itself a leading destination for both business and leisure tourism, welcoming a record 6.6 million meeting or convention attendees in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number beats the previous record set in 2017 and is a 2.3 per cent increase over 2018, according to research published today by the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority.

With several new venues, attractions and events planned to debut in 2020, its anticipated that Las Vegas will continue to attract strong visitation with highlights that include hosting the NFL Draft in April and the Las Vegas Raiders debuting at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium for the 2020-2021 NFL season.

Tourism generates $58 billion annually in Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas valley.

The industry supports nearly 370,000 local jobs, representing about 40 percent of employment within Clark County.