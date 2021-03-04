Universal resumes work on Epic Universe following Covid-19 shutdown

Work is resuming on the new Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe following a slowdown following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Work on the park paused in July, as the company adjusted plans in the midst of the pandemic.

The restart will begin immediately – but is expected to take several months before reaching full-speed as Universal re-staffs for the project and reassembles its vendor and contractor teams.

Restarting Epic Universe will result in hundreds of jobs within Universal and thousands of jobs across central Florida.

These positions include highly skilled professional positions, all levels of construction jobs and beyond.

The Epic Universe project will infuse billions of dollars into the Florida economy – and also create more than 14,000 permanent jobs in addition to the thousands of jobs that will be created during its development.

“The restart of construction of Epic Universe is a terrific moment for our employees and for our theme park business in Florida,” said Brian Roberts, chief executive of Comcast Corporation.

“It is our single-largest investment in the state and represents our enthusiasm for the spectacular park and the economic opportunities it will generate.”

Epic Universe will feature a new theme park, an entertainment centre, hotels, shops, restaurants and more.

It will be located on a 750-acre site that nearly doubles Universal’s total available acreage in Florida.

It will be located a few miles from Universal Orlando’s current theme parks in Southwest Orange County – specifically, south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard.

“We are excited to begin work on Epic Universe again and for what this moment means for our industry, our community, our business and our team members,” said Tom Williams, chief executive for Universal Parks & Resorts.

“Our confidence in our collective future is as strong as ever.”