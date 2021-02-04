Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines further delays return

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is cancelling all sailings until the end of June in light of the current restrictions in England as a result of the pandemic.

The company had been due to resume sailing on May 22nd, with the extension to affect 14 sailings.

All guests affected will be given a number of options, including a no quibble refund or an additional future cruise credit.

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are constantly reviewing our back in service dates in line with the latest Government guidance, and working closely with CLIA and other industry bodies towards a return to sailing.

“This extra time allows us the opportunity to fully understand how the roll-out in the vaccine affects the procedures we operate on board and ashore.

“We know that our guests are missing cruising, as indeed are we, and we can’t wait to welcome them all back on board when the time is right.”