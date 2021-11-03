JetBlue expands Icelandair codeshare partnership

Icelandair has announced the expanding of its codeshare with JetBlue.

The deal will offer customers more ways to book and connect their travel between the two airlines’ networks across Europe and North America.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Icelandair to offer our customers more options when traveling beyond Iceland,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive, JetBlue.

“With our recent launch of services to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, this expansion with Icelandair provides customers even more choice for travel across the Atlantic and the ability to enjoy a stopover in Iceland en route.”

JetBlue’s current codes on Icelandair offer customers direct flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport, Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS), Newark’s Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport (KEF) near the capital city of Reykjavik.

As part of the codeshare expansion, the JetBlue “B6” code will initially be placed on seven of 24 European routes that Icelandair operates beyond Reykjavik.

The plan is to add more in the near future.

The initial routes are to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Copenhagen Airport, Glasgow Airport, Helsinki Airport, Manchester Airport, Oslo Airport and Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

Customers traveling on connecting flights between Icelandair and JetBlue will enjoy both combined ticketing and baggage transfers.

Additionally, when customers fly Icelandair across the Atlantic, they can stop over in Iceland at no additional cost, selecting a stopover duration of one to seven days to pack more experiences into their travel.

Icelandair chief executive, Bogi Nils Bogason, said: “This year marks the ten-year anniversary of our successful partnership with JetBlue, where we have been able to offer great connections and enhanced comfort for our customers.”

This expanded codeshare agreement builds upon JetBlue and Icelandair’s partnership that first began in 2011.

Icelandair passengers already benefit from access to a network that spans to 45 destinations in more than 15 countries around the world.

This further strengthening of the partnership will allow JetBlue customers to enjoy additional travel options via Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport, Icelandair’s connecting hub.