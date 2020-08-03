Betro to lead Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea

Victor Betro has been appointed as the new general manager of the Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea.

The industry leader has moved from the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai to the city on the southern coast of Jordan.

After working on the successful opening of Kempinski Summerland Hotel & Resort in Lebanon as executive assistant manager, Betro was most recently hotel manager at Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai.

“It is great to have Victor’s first general manager appointment at the same property where he started his career with Kempinski back in 2011.

“He has proven to be a young energetic hotelier who takes ownership of his designated responsibilities and builds success through developing a brand-new Kempinski experience wherever he is assigned,” says Wafik Youssef, vice president operations, Middle East & Africa.

“With his diverse experience and being a seasoned brand ambassador of Kempinski, we are confident that Victor will continue positioning Kempinski Hotel Aqaba Red Sea as the leading luxury hotel on the shores of the Red Sea, in Jordan.”

A Jordanian and Spanish national, Betro speaks fluent English in addition to his Arabic and Spanish mother tongues.

He also holds a diploma in hotel management operations and a bachelor of business administration from the Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland.

“Having returned to Aqaba as general manager of this wonderful Kempinski hotel, I am delighted to be part of the accomplished team of this prestigious property in my home country.

“This exquisite haven provides unparalleled getaways for travellers seeking luxury escapes crafted with memorable experiences.

“Despite the recent global challenges, I am confident that, along with the expert team of the hotel, we will overcome these interim circumstances and continue positioning our hotel as the leading place to stay when travelling to,” commented Betro on his promotion.