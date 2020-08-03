Campbell Gray Hotels to debut new Portugal property

Palácio de Canavezes, a former palace property visited by the Portuguese royal family and renowned for its thermal waters, is to become the latest opening from Campbell Gray Hotels.

Expected to open in the spring of 2021, the hotel will have 52 rooms and suites all overlooking the beautiful River Tâmega on the edge of the Douro Valley.

The wellness retreat is located just 35 minutes by road from the centre of Porto and only 40 minutes from Porto Airport.

The original hotel building dates back to the early 1900s, when the Canavezes region became known for its unique hot springs and thermal, medicinal waters.

The hot springs are believed to date back to before Portugal was founded, as the Romans discovered, and bathed in them, in 110 A.D. under the rule of emperor Trajan.

They were known then as Aquae Tamacanae.

The therapeutic qualities of the thermal waters led to major development in the area, including the building of a bridge and Roman road across River Tâmega.

The Portuguese Royal Family were known to visit the area after 1143, when Portugal was founded, with the first queen of Portugal ordering a small residence to be built so she could receive treatment.

Now the original Palácio de Canavezes hotel is being restored and developed into one of the finest wellness and medical retreats in Europe.

In addition to the 52 rooms and suites, there will be a restaurant and terrace overlooking River Tâmega, a Puregray health and wellness facility, expanding on the heritage of the area and focusing on holistic wellbeing, an indoor swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

The development and restoration of Palácio de Canavezes is being overseen by respected Porto-based architect Pedro Gomes Fernandes of Europlan, with the interior design being led by Paulo Lobo, who has extensive experience designing hotels, villas and restaurants in Portugal.

Alan O’Dea, managing director of Campbell Gray Hotels, said: “The restored Palácio de Canavezes will be one of the most sought-after wellness retreats in Europe, offering not only a beautiful setting near Porto but also expert advice on guests’ medical wellbeing.

“It is a magnificent addition to the Campbell Gray Hotels portfolio of luxury properties, and we look forward to its opening in spring 2021.”