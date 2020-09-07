Bench Events unveils plans for Future Hospitality Summit in Saudi Arabia

Bench Events has revealed the first details of the upcoming Future Hospitality Summit.

Organised alongside the ministry of tourism in Saudi Arabia, the event will take place on October 26th-27th live from Riyadh.

The show will also welcome speakers and attendees from homes or offices around the world.

“Around the world, our industry has finally begun showing signs of regional and local recovery,” said Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench Events.

“While our hearts are with those whose health, families and livelihoods have been impacted during this difficult time - and are concerned about their future, our passion continues to drive focus on bringing the hospitality industry together around the world to network and to showcase best practice and thought leadership.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is now, more important than ever, for the world to come together to discuss, reimagine and pave a new path towards the future of hospitality,” he added.

The Future Hospitality Summit is part of an international conferences program, taking place alongside the Saudi presidency of the G20 this year.

It will be delivered on a digital event platform, providing an immersive live experience including a virtual exhibition, one-to-one video networking and integrated chat features for all participants.

Arnold Donald, chief executive of Carnival Corporation, WTTC president Gloria Guevara, and Jerry Inzerillo, chief executive of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, are among the featured speakers announced to date.

Some 6,000 are attendees are expected to participate in the event.

“It is crucial that we rebuild confidence in the global community,” added Worsley.

“Now is the time to start the conversation - make those critical connections to build relationships, unity and actionable ways to support one another for a stronger response for a stronger future.”

More Information

To register for the Future Hospitality Summit head over to the official website.