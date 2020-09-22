Aeroflot to relaunch further international routes

Aeroflot has confirmed that international service between Moscow and Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek), Belarus (Minsk) and Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan) will restart over the next week.

Regular service between Moscow and South Korea (Seoul) will restart on October 1st.

Flights to the Kyrgyz capital begin on September 23rd.

Flight SU1882 Moscow-Bishkek will operate once per week, on Wednesdays, and the return flight SU1883 Bishkek-Moscow will operate on Fridays.

Belarus flights SU1842 Moscow-Minsk and SU1843 Minsk-Moscow will operate once per week, on Saturdays, beginning September 26th.

Flights to the Kazakh capital will restart on September 27th.

Flights SU1956 Moscow-Nur-Sultan and SU1957 Nur-Sultan-Moscow will operate once per week, on Sundays.

Aeroflot will fly to the South Korean capital once per week on Thursdays (SU0250 Moscow-Seoul).

The return flight, SU0251 Seoul-Moscow, will operate on Saturdays.

As international air traffic recovers, flight frequencies on these routes may be adjusted, the Russian flag-carrier said.

