Balearic Island urges visitors to save water with new campaign

The government of the Balearic Island has launched a campaign which aims to highlight the importance of saving water in the archipelago.

Focused on the islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera, the move will encourage visitors and residents to think twice about their water consumption.

Despite a wealth of natural resources attracting thousands of tourists every year, the consumption of water in the Balearic Islands is not sustainable on a long-term basis.

The campaign comes at a particularly pertinent time with the islands’ water reserves have dropped two points in May compared to the previous month, currently standing at a 58 per cent average; a concerning figure given the lack of estimated rainfall in June.

The campaign states “these islands have many things, but little water”, and includes an informative video in Spanish, Catalan, English and German, and a stunt featuring a transparent suitcase, half-filled with water at the baggage carrousels in Palma de Mallorca airport.

The transparent suitcase showcases key messages about the islands’ water shortage and illustrates top tips for saving water.

A website has also been created featuring the water saving tips and highlighting how much water can be saved by making simple choices such as showering rather than bathing, fixing leaking taps and turning off the tap while cleaning your teeth.

