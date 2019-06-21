Second Radisson Collection property under development in Saudi Arabia

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of its second Radisson Collection property in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Mansard Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Hotel & Residences brings the group’s portfolio in the kingdom to 43 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments, with more than 10,000 rooms in operation and under development.

Located in the heart of Riyadh on Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Road, the hotel will be conveniently accessible from King Khalid International Airport and King Abdullah Financial Centre via Riyadh’s new metro system.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “The addition of the Mansard Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Hotel & Residences marks the arrival of our ninth hotel in Riyadh and the city’s second Radisson Collection – a new generation of unique and exceptional properties.

“This new partnership with Sheikh Saleh Abdulaziz Al Remaizan marks an exciting milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over 60 per cent of our owners have more than one hotel with us and we welcome more opportunities with Sheikh Al Remaizan.

“We look forward to an exciting and rewarding journey.”

The hotel will consist of 140 beautifully appointed hotel rooms in various room and suite types.

Guests requiring even more space or a longer stay will find exceptional accommodation in the hotel’s 27 serviced apartments and 24 three-bedroom villas.

Dining options will include an Arabic Grill with locally inspired dishes, an Italian restaurant and pastry shop, a French brasserie and a cigar lounge.

Al Remaizan said: “We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group on this most exciting endeavour.

“Exceptional service in an elegant setting will be the hallmark of the Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel & Residences.”