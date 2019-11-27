Azerai Ke Ga Bay to open in April in Vietnam

Azerai Ke Ga Bay, a luxurious and secluded oceanfront retreat in south-eastern Vietnam, is set to launch in early 2020.

It will become the third property in Azerai Resorts’ growing portfolio.

The hotel is scheduled to open April 1st, with first bookings available online early in the New Year.

The 55-room resort, which will succeed Princess D’Annam Resort & Spa on the same site following a six-month renovation, is located 180 kilometres east of Saigon on a sweeping five-kilometre white sand beach on the South China Sea.

Framed to the north by Hon Ba Island, with its historic 1899-built colonial French lighthouse, and to the south by soaring sand dunes, the property cultivates one of the most naturally splendid oceanfront settings in the country.

The guest rooms, suites and villas at Azerai Ke Ga Bay evoke a contemporary aesthetic defined by elegant and simple design, with 21 units boasting either plunge pools or more spacious private pools.

The resort’s three villas are generously proportioned at 360 square metres and complemented by private pools.

Azerai Ke Ga Bay marks the brand’s first beach resort, and follows Azerai La Residence, Hue, a historic city hotel overlooking the Perfume River in Vietnam’s former imperial capital, and Azerai Can Tho, a tropical retreat set on a peaceful islet in the Mekong Delta.