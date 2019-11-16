Salibi takes up global human resources role with Kempinski

Kempinski Hotels has appointed Melissa Salibi to the role of chief human resources officer and member of the management board.

In her new role, she will drive the Kempinski human resources agenda worldwide by overseeing the entire spectrum of human resources affairs with the support of the corporate human resources and training team.

An experienced human resources professional, Salibi started her career in 1999.

Along the years, she gradually progressed into various human resources and training-related managerial roles, developing herself into a knowledgeable and strategic professional.

In 2015, Salibi joined Kempinski’s Dubai regional office as regional director of human resources Middle East & Africa, overseeing more than 20 operating properties and actively supporting pre-openings and leading special projects.

Earlier this year, she was promoted to senior director of human resources, Middle East & Africa.

A creative leader with a passion for people, Salibi is relentlessly focused on building high performing teams, while delivering an enhanced people experience.