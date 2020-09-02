Aviation demand crawls back upward

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has reported that passenger demand in July continued at critically low levels.

Measured in revenue passenger kilometres, or RPKs, passenger numbers were 80 per cent below levels seen in the same month last year.

This was somewhat better than the 87 per cent year-over-year decline recorded in June, primarily driven by domestic markets, most notably Russia and China.

Market reopening in the Schengen Area helped to boost international demand in Europe, but other international markets showed little change from June.

Capacity was 70 per cent below 2019 levels and load factor sagged to a record low for July, at 58 per cent.

“The crisis in demand continued with little respite in July.

“With essentially four in five air travellers staying home, the industry remains largely paralysed.

“Governments reopening and then closing borders or removing and then re-imposing quarantines does not give many consumers confidence to make travel plans, nor airlines to rebuild schedules,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general.