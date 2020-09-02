Koko Bay joins culinary offering on Palm Jumeirah

A slice of Bali is coming to the Palm Jumeirah as a new beachfront restaurant, Koko Bay, opens its doors.

Inspired by the beaches of Seminyak and Canggu, Koko Bay will bring laidback vibes to Dubai, serving up fresh seafood, sunset DJ sets and a perfect Instagram backdrop.

With the real Indonesian island closed until next year, this might be as close as guests can get for a while.

Outdoors, Koko Bay will offer relaxed spaces with beach beanbags, umbrellas and hammocks.

Indoors, expect Balinese touches with plenty of greenery and wicker.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the menu, guests can sample dishes such as lava prawns, assorted grilled skewers, Hokkaido scallop ceviche with a citrus granita and a selection of maki rolls such as organic quinoa, crispy kale and beetroot.

Main courses include nasi goreng, Cantonese-style steamed red snapper, slow cooked beef cheeks, Koko Bay fish and chips, and crispy sea bream with Thai coconut and young peppercorn sauce.

Koko Bay will also host a string of guest DJs and live entertainment acts on weekends, taking it from day to night, promising a great spot for sundowners.