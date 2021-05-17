ATM 2021: NH Dubai the Palm to open this year

NH Hotels is to debut in the Middle East later this year with the launch of NH Dubai the Palm.

Currently in the final stages of development, the new-build 533-key property will open its doors in December.

Located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, a global landmark, NH Dubai the Palm will be part of Seven Hotel & Apartments, a mixed-use development consisting of a hospitality tower and a residential tower.

The hotel will be easily accessible on the Palm’s main trunk, adjacent to the largest mall on the Palm and close to the Palm Fountain at the Pointe, which launched recently as the world’s largest fountain.

Dubai’s other key tourist attractions including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina are all within easy reach.

The new 14-storey property will offer 227 hotel guest rooms and suites, in addition to 306 serviced apartments.

Facilities will include multiple restaurants and bars, three spa treatment rooms, a kids’ club and four meeting rooms.

For the active, there will be a gym fully-equipped with the latest equipment.

In addition, the hotel will be home to a spectacular rooftop infinity pool, creating the perfect ‘Insta’ spot.

The hotel’s interiors will be bold, original and energetic, bringing bursts of colour and an abundance of local character reflecting the pulse of the dynamic city of Dubai.

NH Dubai The Palm will introduce new hot spots to the Palm, including a lively sports bar, plus a stylish rooftop bar and lounge alongside the infinity pool, all west facing and perfect for enjoying city’s famous sunsets.

Another key feature of the hotel will be a large comfortable multi-purpose space for co-working and with access to the gym and showers, ideal for those requiring a late check out.

Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive Minor Hotels, commented: “We are thrilled to be bringing NH Hotels to the Middle East and launching in Dubai is a great fit for the brand.

“The hotel will perfectly complement the existing portfolio of hotels Minor operates within the city, alongside Anantara, Avani and Oaks, widening the offering available for our guests.

“We look forward to bringing this exciting new hotel to the market working alongside our partners Seven Tides.”