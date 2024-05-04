Tourism Minister Bartlett to Participate in Arabian Travel Market Trade Show in Dubai

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett departed the island today for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to participate in the highly anticipated Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 trade show. He will be joined by Director of Tourism, Donovan White and other representatives from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) for the prestigious event, which runs from May 6-9, 2024.

The ATM is a global event focused on fostering growth and opportunity within the Middle Eastern travel and tourism industry. This year’s theme, “Empowering Innovation - Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship,” underscores the event’s commitment to exploring innovative and sustainable tourism trends.

Minister Bartlett emphasised the importance of Jamaica’s participation in the ATM trade event, saying: “Participation in the Arabian Travel Market is a key part of our global marketing strategy.” He continued, “There is no other event quite like it, offering an unparalleled platform for exposure and establishing valuable connections within the Middle Eastern travel industry. We look forward to engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders, including media outlets, tour operators, airlines, and potential investors, all with the goal of fostering new collaborations and propelling further growth in Jamaica’s tourism sector.”

“This year’s focus on entrepreneurship within the context of innovation and sustainability is particularly timely. Jamaica is a bedrock of creativity and talent, and we are eager to showcase the unique experiences offered by our homegrown tourism entrepreneurs,” the tourism minister added.

Minister Bartlett’s schedule in Dubai is packed with high-level engagements designed to strengthen Jamaica’s position in the Middle Eastern tourism market.

With this in mind, the tourism minister will be actively engaged with the media throughout the event to promote Destination Jamaica. He will participate in a series of interviews, with media entities such as Al Khaleej, a leading Arabic language newspaper, and Seyyaha.com, a prominent travel and tourism website in the region. He will also participate in an interview with CNN Business Arabic, as well as Sky News. He will also be a guest on the Business Breakfast programme on Dubai Eye 103.8 FM.

Minister Bartlett’s expertise as a tourism thought leader will also be sought after on the ATM’s Future Stage, where he will contribute to a panel discussion on “The New Age of Island Tourism.”

The JTB booth will serve as a hub for strategic meetings throughout the event and Minister Bartlett will connect with key decision-makers from leading travel and tourism companies, including Khalil Hasan, Managing Director at Nirvana Travel & Tours; John Varkey Khailat, Manager of VIP Holidays at Omeir Travel; representatives from luxury travel operators, Dulaiman; and Faraj Nissam from Kanoo Travel.

Minister Bartlett will also participate in high-level discussions with several representatives of Emirates Airlines, and travel management and advisor companies such as Virtuoso and Sharaf Travel.

Beyond these targeted meetings, the tourism minister will also take part in a media and trade event, after which he is scheduled to meet with Mohamed Elsayed Elbaraga, Group Marketing Director at Fursan Travel, followed by a meeting with Holly Mccan, General Manager at Travel Counsellors. He will also meet with marketing representatives from Buzz Marketing as well as Jacobs Media.

Minister Bartlett is scheduled to return to Jamaica on Friday, May 10, 2024.