ATM 2021: Standard Hotels makes debut on conference floor

Standard Hotels has made its debut at Arabian Travel Market.

The company will share previews of its upcoming and recent openings, including the Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, the Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, and the Standard, Hua Hin.

“After the recent openings of our stunning London and Maldives properties in 2019, we are excited to open two hotels in Thailand this year,” said Amar Lalvani, chief executive of Standard International.

“As with our other properties, both hotels will immerse themselves in their communities and showcase the best of each, from Bangkok’s urban vibrancy to Hua Hin’s chill beachside.”

December will mark the opening of the Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, the brand’s flagship property in Asia.

The property will feature 155 rooms in the 78-story King Power Mahanakhon tower, a futuristic skyscraper overlooking the capital city.

Also slated to open in December, the Standard, Hua Hin is nestled in a lush garden dreamscape with native flora and greenery, just steps from the Gulf of Thailand.

A colourful collection of 199 rooms, suites and villas is complemented by a pool scene reminiscent of the beloved Standard hotel in Miami.

The Lido restaurant and bar will have year-round al fresco dining, and the Juice Café will offer elixirs and fresh pressed juices.

The impeccably restored heritage house on the property will be reinvented as, Praia, which will serve traditional Hua Hin beach side dishes paired with craft cocktails.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives opened in November 2019 and provides a fresh approach with its island retreat, offering innovative wellness treatments, first rate snorkelling and diving at its natural house reef, and culinary and cultural experiences that welcome not only couples but groups of friends and singles.

A new twist on the traditional Maldives resort experience, visitors can choose from a variety of excursions, including, private sunset boat trips to uninhabited islands and undiscovered reefs, along with day and night fishing, watersports and private dining on their own island.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives also has some of the most experienced guides in the country available for guided underwater excursions.

