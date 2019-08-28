Atlantis, the Palm offers birthday discounts

To celebrate the end of the sizzling summer months, Atlantis, the Palm invites UAE residents and visitors to make the most of September with some amazing offers, discounts and activities.

It’s the perfect excuse for a luxury staycation or fun-filled day visit to Dubai’s leading entertainment destination resort.

For residents looking to spend a relaxing long weekend at Atlantis, the Palm, the resort’s birthday sale is just the ticket, with up to 35 per cent off rooms and suites for those who sign up as a member.

Guests who book and stay in the month of September will also receive complimentary access to Aquaventure Waterpark and the Lost Chambers Aquarium as well as free dining for children when a half board package is purchased.

To help wile away the hot summer days, Atlantis, the Palm is offering residents and tourists alike access to top attractions, Aquaventure Waterpark, the Lost Chambers Aquarium, the Ambassador Lagoon and Dolphin Bay, for up to 50 per cent off general online admission prices on visits until October 18th.

Trek into Another World at Dolphin Bay

ADVERTISEMENT

This September, Dolphin Bay at Atlantis Aquaventure launches a one-of-kind experience in the depths of the Dolphin Bay lagoon.

Plucky divers will descend into the world of Dolphin Bay for the unique opportunity to walk with one of the oceans most fascinating and memorable inhabitants.

Perfect for anyone from ages eight to 80 and with no previous diving or swimming experience necessary, Atlantis Dolphin Trek will see guests descend to three metres, whilst wearing a specially designed helmet that supplies a continuous stream of air, allowing them to experience the sensation of breathing underwater.

Guests can also enjoy the newly launched Atlantis Dolphin Snorkel which sees guests swim freely amongst these incredible creatures and gain a new perspective on the residents of Dolphin Bay, one of the most sophisticated habitats in the world.

A marine animal specialist is on hand to give guests a deeper understanding of this incredible species with exclusive sessions limited to 15 guests per time slot.