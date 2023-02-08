Celebrate Your Love This Valentine’s Day At Atlantis, The Palm

From an underwater Michelin-starred dinner to an extraordinary date under the stars, the world-renowned resort is offering a variety of romantic experiences for couples to enjoy on February 14th

Whether you’re planning to propose, confess your feelings, or simply have fun with your loved one, Atlantis, The Palm is the ideal romantic destination for this Valentine’s Day. The iconic resort offers eight alluring restaurants as well as an exclusive open-air venue for dining to create lasting memories in a unique and romantic setting.

Unique experiences at Atlantis, The Palm

Dining under the stars on The Palm Beach & Imperial Club Beach

For a truly magical dinner under the stars, couples can book a private gazebo on The Palm Beach or Imperial Club Beach with uninterrupted views of the iconic Atlantis resort, Palm Island, and the fountains at The Pointe. The exclusive offer is limited to just six couples, and only one of them can go for the platinum experience, ensuring an intimate and romantic open-air evening. Upon arrival, guests who chose the most exclusive dinner will be treated to an Amuse-Bouche, followed by a sumptuous seven-course set menu featuring fresh seafood, delicious Crudo di Hamachi, and a signature Wagyu Angus sirloin. The meal will be complemented by a bottle of premium bubbles and will end on a sweet note with a chocolate dessert and petit fours. Live music will enhance the ambiance and create a romantic vibe.

Tuesday, 14th February 2023

Booking 72 hours in advance

Gold Package: AED 7,000 per couple including a seven-course set menu, a bottle of Ruinart Brut, a selection of wine & unlimited soft beverages, a romantic dinner set up, and a live saxophonist

Platinum Package: AED 30,000 per couple, including a seven-course set menu, a bottle of Crystal champagne, a selection of wine & unlimited soft beverages, an exclusive romantic dinner set up on The Palm Beach, a premium giveaway gift, and a live violinist

Entertainment: Live violinist for Platinum Package and live saxophonist for Gold Package

Valentine’s Day at Ossiano in partnership with Tiffany & Co

This Valentine’s Day, Ossiano invites couples to enjoy a night of romance and charm. The award-winning Michelin-starred restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience featuring a 10-wave set menu created by Chef Gregoire Berger and free-flowing champagne with a stunning view of the Ambassador Lagoon. Furthermore, for those looking to make this Valentine’s Day extra special, the restaurant is partnering with Tiffany & Co. to provide a premium package featuring not only mouthwatering dishes, drinks and a premium seat, but a special gift for the lucky ladies at the end of the meal. Gentlemen can also surprise their partner with a personalised message delivered by a diver in the aquarium.

Tuesday, 14th February 2023

Tiffany & Co package: AED 27,500 per couple including free flow Dom Pérignon champagne, 10-waves menu, aquarium table, a diver with a message, a Tiffany & Co gift and a voucher

Platinum Package: AED 16,500 per couple including free flow Dom Pérignon champagne, 10-waves menu, aquarium table, a diver with a message, and a voucher

Gold Package: AED 8,500 per couple including free flow Ruinart champagne, 10-waves menu, and premium seating

Silver Package: AED 5,000 per couple, including a bottle of Ruinart champagne, 10-waves menu, and silver seating

Billecart-Salmon Rose champagne will also be available as an option for Gold, Platinum and Tiffany packages

Entertainment: Live singer and pianist

Valentine’s Day with a difference

Saffron Valentine Theme Brunch

This Valentine’s Day, Saffron Brunch 2.0 is bringing a celebration that’s not just for couples, but for everyone to enjoy. Billing itself as the most fun Valentine’s Day brunch in town, guests can enjoy over 220 different stations to choose from, including a raw bar, an oyster station, a live carving station and an extensive range of international favourites; this all-encompassing brunch truly has something for everyone – and promises to be a whole lot of fun to boot. An extensive beverage section will feature love-themed twists, and the restaurant will be fully decked out in Valentine’s Day decor, creating a festive and romantic atmosphere for all attendees.

Saturday, 11th February 2023

1:00pm - 4:00pm

AED 595 per person – alcoholic drinks package including sparkling wine (prepayment is required)

Entertainment: DJ, live music, and dancers

Saffron Brunch is a licensed 21+ event

Couples that bowl together stay together

Wavehouse truly believes that couples who bowl together stay together, and what better way to spend Valentine’s Day than with a little friendly competition followed by a delicious meal and a toast to love? The region’s premier entertainment destination is offering a special package, priced at AED 400 per couple, which includes a game of bowling, a three-set menu, and two glasses of Prosecco. Guests can also enjoy live music from the venue’s talented band while they dine and drink.

Tuesday, 14th February 2023

12:00pm - 12:00am

AED 400 per couple, including three mains, a glass of prosecco per person, and a round of bowling

Entertainment: Live music from 8:00pm

Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea at Plato’s

Enjoy a love-themed afternoon tea at Plato’s for some much-needed quality time while sipping Valentine’s themed cocktails and indulging in a selection of beautifully crafted finger foods. The Valentine’s Day afternoon tea menu will include a selection of savoury sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream, strawberry jam and orange marmalade, also seductive sweets elected with love for this special occasion. Guests can pair the experience with coffee and a wide range of Avantcha loose-leaf tea. A special offer for dates at Plato’s will be available six days in a row.

Friday, 10th – Wednesday, 15th February 2023

2:00pm - 5:30pm

Valentine’s afternoon tea - AED 190 per person, Valentine’s themed cocktails – AED 65 per person

Entertainment: Harpist playing

Celebrity chef dining experiences at Atlantis, The Palm

Valentine’s Day at Nobu

On Valentine’s Day, world-renowned Nobu offers to impress your soulmate with traditional Japanese cuisine at its new luxurious venue located on the 22nd floor at Atlantis, The Palm. Guests will be treated to a stunning view, a chic setting, and a six-course Omakase set menu. To start the evening off right, a cocktail will be served upon arrival, followed by signature dishes such as yellowtail new-style nori tacos, chu-toro with tomato miso, and a selection of sushi and maki rolls. The meal will conclude with Japanese strawberry shortcake and Valentine’s chocolate. To set the mood, a resident DJ will provide a romantic soundtrack for the evening.

Tuesday, 14th February 2023

5:00pm – 6:00pm Cocktail hour, 6:00pm – 2:00am Dinner and bar & lounge

Guests must be 10 years or older to dine after 8:00 pm

Valentine’s Day set menu – AED 775 per person, Terrace seating – AED 2,000 minimum spend per couple, Terrace edge seating – AED 3,000 minimum spend per couple

Entertainment: Resident DJ

From BSK with Love

“From BSK with love” invites couples to enjoy a romantic and scrumptious five-course menu with aphrodisiacs at the renowned British eatery by Gordon Ramsay. Couples can savour delectable dishes including oysters to start, followed by beetroot cured salmon, Gordon Ramsay’s signature beef fillet wellington, and a heart of chocolate for dessert. To top off the night, guests will be offered a signature Valentine’s cocktail for him & her. For a truly romantic atmosphere, a live solo guitarist and singer will provide the soundtrack to the evening.

Tuesday, 14th February 2023

6:00pm – 11:00pm

AED 595 per couple, including a five-course set menu

AED 80 Valentine’s Day cocktail

Entertainment: Live solo guitarist and singer

Valentine’s Day dining experiences

Rosa Noche at En Fuego

En Fuego announced “Rosa Noche,” a passionate celebration of love this Valentine’s Day. Couples and friends are invited to join Madame Rosa and the En Fuego family for a romantic evening with delicious Latin-style cuisine and live entertainment. Guests have the option to choose between a la carte or a decadent tasting menu accompanied by a sparkling sangria pitcher priced at AED 595 per couple. The evening will feature vivid performances by a live band, Mariachi trio, Tiki-la and Fire Gypsy, tango and samba dancers. Ensuring that the spirit of love prevails, a mischievous cupid character will be roaming the venue. Plus, each senorita will receive a rose.

Tuesday, 14th February 2023

6:00pm - 1:00am

AED 595 per couple – a decadent tasting menu accompanied by sparkling sangria pitcher for two; a la carte menu will be available

Entertainment: Live band, Mariachi trio, tango and samba dancers, Tiki-la and Fire Gypsy

Valentine’s Day at Seafire Steakhouse & Bar

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar’s Valentine’s Day edition features a touch of both romance and indulgence. For those couples looking for a profound take on the romantic occasion, couples are invited to spend quality time over a five-course menu featuring premium steaks and a refined drink selection in the venue’s dreamy ambience. As a special treat, guests will also receive a special giveaway chocolate box and flowers. To top it off, a live jazz band will provide the perfect soundtrack for a memorable Valentine’s Day celebration.

Tuesday, 14th February 2023

6:00pm - 1:00am

Guests must be 10 years or older to dine after 8:30 pm

Entertainment: Jazz Live Band

Set Menu AED 1,000 per couple

For more information on Valentine’s Day at Atlantis or to make a reservation call, +971 442 62626 or visit https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants