One of Dubai’s longest-standing Japanese restaurants is reopening in a stunning new rooftop location.

After 14 years of residence in The Avenues at Atlantis, The Palm, Nobu Dubai is about to celebrate its 15th year in Dubai in an iconic-new space within the crown of the destination resort.

Taking the space formally home to The Royal Bridge Suite, the 22nd floor has been completely transformed to house a brand-new Nobu Dubai, complete with an updated menu, a Nobu Dubai lounge and bar, and an expansive terrace offering incredible views over the Palm Island and Arabian Gulf.

Diners looking to experience the celebrity-approved Nobu Dubai can reserve a table from Monday, January 23.

Upon arrival, you will need to take a right at the main entrance to take a private elevator up to the 22nd floor, before being greeted by the echoing sounds of the chefs shouting in true Nobu fashion.

The first thing you notice is the view. The view is unparalleled of the Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai Marina skyline. You can also see the Burj Al Arab and the Burj Khalifa on a clear day.

Nobu Matsuhisa sat down with Time Out Dubai to chat about the new venue. He said: “It is a new space for us and we are settling in. I really love this location. It is really taking Nobu Dubai to the next level. We love having such a beautiful view and I think this view is the Dubai view that any restaurant hopes to have. This was my dream location and honestly speaking, my dream came true. With the terrace and private dining rooms, a bar and a lounge area, it gives us fantastic new opportunities. We will be doing very interesting things here soon, once we settle in properly.”

The space itself is the largest and most luxurious Nobu in the world. As you enter Nobu Dubai you come across the central Nobu bar and lounge, where diners can enjoy an array of pre-dinner bevvies and small bites set to the soundtrack of two resident DJs.

Then there’s the option for a little more privacy with one of six private dining rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling vistas over the Arabian Gulf and will seat up to two to twelve guests per room.

Guests can choose to sit at one of five dining areas, including the main dining room, an exclusive 13-seat sushi bar or within a VIP booth with front-row seats to the bustling kitchen. The new Nobu Dubai also features an expansive Palm terrace, featuring a bar and lounge area.

With the new venue comes a reimagined menu, which features a variety of new dishes from land and sea. Signature dishes include the chu toro kinome, a seared bluefin tuna topped with imperial caviar which is then carefully placed in an Asian peppermint leaf with a sweet miso sauce.

There’s also the dover sole sesame, a pan-seared whole Dover sole coupled with Japanese mint and shiso sesame soy sauce. Another new must-try dish includes the salmon new style roll, a maki roll seen at many Nobu’s around the world, which is filled with truffle baby spinach salad and topped with fresh salmon sashimi with ginger, garlic, and chives, lightly seared with hot olive and sesame oil.

The celebrity chef added: “We have all the signature dishes and then some. Some ingredients are locally sourced but have the same flavour as other Nobu’s around the world. Dubai has some special dishes created exclusively. I am always looking for something new. I really like to use local products as much as possible.

I like to spend time in Dubai. The melting pot is such an inspiration to me. The people and the scenes here always inspire me to create new dishes

As for Matsuhisa’s favourite dish on the menu? Well, his famous black cod. He said: “The Nobu black cod is like my first-born child. When people talk about my food, they always talk about the black cod.”

It’s always been one of the most ordered, most eaten dishes in Dubai and Nobu does a fantastic job at executing it. Matsuhisa along with the help of Robert DeNiro, made this simple piece of fish, famous globally. Nobu’s is the OG of black cods, so don’t miss it.

Nobu opens to the public today, Monday, January 23 2023 from 7pm, Atlantis The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah (04 426 2626).

