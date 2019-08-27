Radisson Blu hotel in Sakarya to open in late 2019

Radisson Hotel Group has signed the first ever Radisson Blu hotel in Sakarya, one of the largest automotive and industrial hubs in Turkey.

With the deal, the group is getting closer to 30 hotels in operation and under development across the country – further accelerating its ambition to have more than 50 properties within the next five years.

Expected to open before the end of the year, the hotel will be the perfect place for business travellers and leisure guests seeking the best possible hotel experience.

In addition to 139 modern guest rooms and suites, the new-build property will offer the guests an inviting restaurant – including a terrace for guests to enjoy a meal in refreshing environments.

The hotel will also feature 800sqm of meetings and events space, plus a health club and a swimming pool giving guests the chance to relax and recharge.

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “A great Radisson Blu joins our family in Turkey in a new city: Sakarya.

“This project will be our 16th Radisson Blu and 27th Radisson Hotel Group property in Turkey, reinforcing our network in the country where Radisson Blu remains the largest upper upscale brand in the capital.”

Sakarya is one of Turkey’s most promising provinces as a hub for Turkey’s domestic automobile production and booming employment opportunities in the sector.

In addition, Turkey’s hospitality landscape is re-emerging from the downturn witnessed in 2015 and this project constitutes an excellent opportunity to secure a strategic location in Sakarya.

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Sakarya (Turkey) will be operated by Radisson Hospitality AB under an international franchise agreement.