Ashfer Biju Appointed Executive Chef of Baccarat Hotel New York





Baccarat Hotel New York, the Forbes Five Star AAA Five Diamond hotel, names Ashfer Biju Executive Chef of the award-winning property. In this role, he will oversee all food and beverage operations at the hotel including the Grand Salon, The Bar and Le Jardin, and in-room dining.

Chef Biju brings more than 25 years of esteemed culinary experience to this new position, having held leadership positions at top-tier hospitality establishments around the globe. Prior to joining Baccarat, Chef Biju spent 12 years as the Executive Chef and Food and Beverage Director at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. Throughout his career, he has worked in Mauritius, Seychelles, the United Kingdom, the Maldives, and India, his home country. Chef Biju began his career with Oberoi Hotels & Resorts in New Delhi.

With inspiration stemming from his family of restaurateur in Kerala, India, Chef Biju developed a passion for fresh fish and seafood at an early age. He continues to pride himself on the use of seasonal ingredients, combined with his knowledge of classic French cooking with various indigenous influences ranging from European, Thai, Japanese and regional Indian cuisines.

Chef Biju received a diploma in hotel management, applied nutrition & catering technology, hotel & restaurant management from The Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, in Kovalam, India. He also completed the Culinary and Chef training program at The Oberoi Center of Learning & Development, and studied at the Culinary Institute of Napa Valley, CA through their continuing education program.

Included among the industry organizations that Chef Biju passionately supports are the James Beard Foundation, Careers Through Culinary Art Program (C-CAP), and City Harvest.

In his role as Executive Chef of Baccarat Hotel, Chef Biju will collaborate with Chef Gabriel Kreuther, Baccarat’s Two Michelin-starred Culinary Director.

