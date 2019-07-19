Aparthotels Adagio reveals UK expansion plans

Aparthotels Adagio has announced plans to quadruple its UK portfolio over the next four years.

The brand will strengthen its presence in central locations across the UK, with a new opening planned in Leicester by the end of 2019.

Other openings in the planning stages include a complex of 136 apartments in Stratford, London scheduled to open in 2020 and a 162-apartment premise in Saint Enoch, Glasgow in 2021.

The brands latest signing will be located in Whitechapel, London in the heart of the historic East End and will open its doors in 2021.

Adagio Whitechapel will have 147 apartments; made up of 112 studios and 35 apartments comprised of two connecting rooms, all featuring a modern and innovative design.

For optimal comfort, the new communal areas will benefit from one of the latest Adagio concept ‘the Circle,’ which transforms the public spaces based on customer desire and usage.

A number of new UK positions have also been created, highlighting Adagio’s commitment to the UK market.

Damien Lerchundi has been appointed as the area manager for the UK & Ireland and will oversee all properties in addition to being the general manager at Aparthotel Adagio London Brentford.

Alexandra Van Pelt has also been appointed as the new UK & Ireland development manager.

This new position within the UK will be based in London.

Karim Malak, chief executive of Adagio, said: “The market for aparthotels in the UK and Ireland is booming, both from an investor and a customer perspective.

“Consolidating Adagio Aparthotel’s growing position in the region is key in our ambitious global development strategy.

“To achieve our goal of quadrupling the number of aparthotels by 2023, we have hired new talent locally.”