Aparthotel Adagio opens new property on Palm Jumeirah

Aparthotel Adagio continues to expand in the United Arab Emirates with the arrival of a second location in Dubai, Adagio Premium the Palm Dubai.

The property is ideally located on the prominent palm-shaped Palm Jumeirah archipelago.

The four-star property features 94 contemporary studios and 69 flats with balconies and sea views, which can be interconnected to accommodate families.

All apartments come with a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room for relaxing, laundry facilities and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Large windows provide natural light and panoramic views of the Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf.

An outdoor rooftop pool, private beach, sauna, 24-hour gym and private parking complete the facilities, making it a must-visit destination in Dubai.

Within the aparthotel, the Fixie Coffee Shop, with its industrial and contemporary style welcomes guests, tourists and locals all day long for healthy and balanced meals.

The friendly and original décor is inspired by cycling and encourages a biking culture and active lifestyle.

The Aparthotel Adagio Premium the Palm Dubai will cater to a mixed clientele of tourists and business travellers, the key to the success of the Adagio model.

Boasting fantastic transport links, the site is located just minutes away from the Palm Jumeirah monorail and the Dubai tramway which connects to the city’s metro stations.

It is also within easy access of tourist attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame and Dolphin Bay.

For those who are seeking some retail therapy, the Nakheel Shopping Centre and the Pointe, the new and exciting waterfront destination, are just minutes away.