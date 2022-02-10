Desaulles to lead Aparthotels Adagio

Aparthotels Adagio has appointed a new chief executive, Xavier Desaulles.

He will take over the management of the innovative brand and will be responsible for realising its ambitious development and modernisation goals.

A graduate of HEC Paris and Insead, Desaulles joins the organisation from Club Med, where he spent the last six years as chief executive of south-east Asia and Pacific, based in Singapore, before taking over as chief executive for the China and Asia Pacific markets, based in Shanghai.

Accor and Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs, the shareholders of the Aparthotels Adagio joint venture, have placed their full confidence in Desaulles and are counting on his strategic vision and experience to drive the expansion of the aparthotel network in Europe and in new markets, a statement said.

“With ten new openings planned this year, including Glasgow, Hamburg, and Rome, 2022 promises to be dynamic and full of new developments. My ambition is to develop the Adagio brand responsibly and with commitment, and to further strengthen our position as the European market leader in the aparthotel sector.

“These developments will allow us to meet the economic, social and environmental challenges of our urban environment,” said Desaulles.