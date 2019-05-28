Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81 opens in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City has begun operations in Vietnam.

Located in the new central business district, the property is the tallest hotel in south-east Asia, and 14th tallest in the world.

The design of the skyscraper is infused with elements of Vietnamese culture and draws inspiration from bamboo, a traditional symbol of solidarity, affluence and prosperity.

The hotel is part of an integrated complex, which includes the Vincom Centre Landmark 81, a high-end shopping centre and Vinhomes Landmark 81 Residences.

The hotel offers guests a choice of 223 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites with unmatched, breath-taking views of the city.

Starting from the 47th floor onwards, Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81 hotel brings a whole new concept of Vietnamese hospitality to guests, brought to life with the bespoke design, contemporary decor, discreet yet warm service, and signature Vietnamese cuisine, created to offer guests the finest in luxury.

The hotel also features a spectacular 1,145 sqm Grand Ballroom, seven contemporary meeting spaces, an infinity pool and ‘above-the-clouds’ gym on the 47th floor, along with a globally renowned spa, bars and restaurants that serve international and local flavours, while offering panoramic views of the Saigon river and the city skyline.

Located 30 minutes from the Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the hotel is a short ride away from famous attractions such as Notre Dame Cathedral, the Reunification Palace, the City Hall and the Opera House.

Landmark 81 SkyView

The hotel also plays hosts to the Landmark 81 SkyView observation deck.

With the height of nearly 400 metres, the opening of this spectacular observation deck has been much awaited by thousands of people in Ho Chi Minh City and visitors.

Located on the top three floors (79, 80 and 81) of the tower, Landmark 81 SkyView promises to become a new entertainment icon and the most appealing attraction in Ho Chi Minh City with unique activities that can be offered atop this world-class skyscraper.

Visitors can admire the panoramic views of the city from a record height, while they conquer the challenge of parachuting from the top of Landmark 81 with VR Games, or take pictures at the ‘angel wings’ area where they can feel like flying in the sky; or relax on the ‘cloud’ chairs.

Visitors at the observation deck, will enjoy an amazing ‘above the clouds’ party at the Miwaku Lounge restaurant (79th floor) and Kohaku Premium (level 80) with great service.

In particular, on the highest floor of the tower, visitors will step on the SkyTouch bridge to admire unprecedented views of city located 400 metres under their feet, as they reach up to touch the skies.

More Information

Designed by the world’s leading luxurious neoclassical architectural firm - Wilson Associates - the 223-room hotel is located from the 47th to the 77th floors of the tower, and each hotel room is a perfect masterpiece set high up above the clouds, bringing to life a true sense of hospitality and premium services.

The hotel is currently in the running for a number of top titles at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Find out more about how to vote on the official website.