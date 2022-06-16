An Unforgettable Seaside Eid Al Adha at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh

To mark the arrival of Eid Al-Adha to the Red Sea shores, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt invites sunseekers to create unforgettable memories with family and friends in an Arabian fairytale with year-round sunshine, Egyptian-inspired architecture, sleek and modern accommodations and panoramic sea views.

The luxurious oasis between the desert and the reef is the ideal choice for a week-long Eid escape where guests can choose to do as much or as little as they like. From its lavish beachside location to superlative culinary delicacies and extensive live entertainment programs, the welcoming beachfront sanctuary offers all the heritage of Sharm El Sheikh through a Four Seasons lens.

A Feast to Remember

Passion comes through every plate this Eid Al-Adha at the world-class culinary destination of Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh. With four new dining concepts, for a staggering total of 12 restaurants and bars, the Resort presents endless options of indulgence that redefine the dining experience.

Having spent years throughout the Middle East, Executive Chef Sebastiano Spriveri has prepared some of his finest creations to welcome the entire family to share life’s bounties at the lively Lebanese restaurant Zitouni.

Inspired by the spirit of giving associated with Eid, a generous buffet awaits guests on July 9, 2022 for a diverse feast of Middle Eastern specialities. The offering includes authentic delights prepared in an interactive atmosphere at dedicated live cooking stations and an array of traditional piping hot tajines from Zitouni’s signature copper ovens, a secret Lebanese shawarma recipe and freshly baked pita bread to accompany the wide selection of hot and cold mezzes.

After an evening of themed nights under the starry skies, where Citadel Lounge sets the scene for authentically local belly dance and Arabic Takht performances, guests return to their rooms to find a Dallah-shaped chocolate delight curated specially for them.

Just for Kids

Family comes first at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh with the newly opened indoor and outdoor Kids For All Seasons club.

On this special occasion, a fun-filled Eid program will keep younger guests engaged from the moment they arrive to the seaside resort and throughout their stay. Themed activities for all age groups include water games, beach hiking, pizza making and much more with a spotlight on an Eid family party at the Reef Garden where entertainment never ends with camel rides, a bouncy castle and face painting.

Red Sea Adventures

With a one-kilometre private beachfront and an abundant house reef located directly offshore from the beach, the adventurous can explore Sharm El Sheikh’s underwater wonders, refreshing waters and crystal clear visibility through the on-site diving centre activities, from snorkelling and diving to kayaking, parasailing and stand-up paddle to name a few.

Guests who prefer to stay above water can cruise the Red Sea aboard a private charter yacht and indulge in a mouthwatering lunch amid extraordinary landscapes where the desert meets the sea.

Having something for everyone, five palm-fringed pools peppered across the Resort with shaded poolside cabanas are the perfect choice to soak in the Egyptian sun on a lazy day.

A Wellness Journey

In celebration of Eid, Thai Spa experts at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh craft the art of physical and mental well-being allowing guests to actively practice self-care.

The Mandarin Spice experience promises pure and moisturized skin with an aromatic body scrub followed by a 60-minute signature massage using mandarin spice oils that leaves the body rejuvenated and the skin bright and smooth. The indulgence continues with a natural facial that refines and revitalizes the skin using a holistic healing flow sequence with rose quartz gua sha.

Home Away from Home

Designed to bring families and friends closer, the newly introduced two-bedroom Imperial Suite elevates seaside living to new levels. Guests can re-connect and create Eid memories in the spacious two-bedroom suite, ideal for four guests or more. With its own private pool and opulent living and dining spaces that unfold onto a wrap-around terrace framed by lush gardens and majestic Red Sea views, guests can enjoy uninterrupted moments of downtime from the comfort and luxury of their suite.