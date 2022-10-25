American has signed long-term distribution deals with Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport.

American Airlines has signed new long-term agreements with the three major global distribution systems — Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport — to continue to provide easy ways for customers to purchase travel from American

These new agreements and American’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology, provide customers more opportunities to experience modern retailing with access to American’s content, including elevated offers and ancillary products in more channels.

“We are proud to sign these new agreements and continue to strengthen our relationships with the three leading global distribution systems,” said American’s Senior Vice President of Partnership Strategy Scott Laurence. “We look forward to working with our distribution partners to expand our retailing capabilities, using NDC technology, to provide travel retailers and customers the products and services most meaningful to them.”

These new agreements provide American with content flexibility, and in 2023, the airline will be able to offer its best content, products and fares through NDC connections and direct channels, such as aa.com. American’s NDC-enabled content is already available with Amadeus and Travelport and will be available in Sabre in early 2023.

American’s NDC-powered retail capabilities offer greater selections to travel retailers and corporate customers and broader access to the airline’s products and services. Enhanced offerings available in NDC connections and on aa.com include Main Plus, Main Select and Flagship® Business Plus fares, carbon offsets via Cool Effect®, and day-of-travel features such as seat choices, upgrades and pre-ordered meals.