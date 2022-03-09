American Cruise Lines launches summer season

American Cruise Lines has officially opened the 2022 cruise season.

Riverboat American Heritage and small cruise ships American Independence and American Star set sail on the Mississippi River in the south-east of the United States earlier.

The balance of American’s fleet, which includes modern riverboats, classic paddle-wheelers, and small coastal cruise ships, will begin the season in the next few weeks.

“After a successful season last year we are glad to be back and full speed ahead,” said Charles Robertson, chief executive of American Cruise Lines.

“The ships look great with a host of new upgrades and the guests are happy.

“This year, we are focused on growth with more ships under construction than ever before.”

American is introducing two more new modern riverboats as well as two small cruise ships by the end of next year.

American Cruise Lines is considered the World’s Leading River Cruise Line by voters at the World Travel Awards.