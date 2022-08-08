Full steam ahead for American Cruise Lines Mississippi riverboat

American Cruise Lines’ newest riverboat for the Mississippi River has passed sea trials and is on its way to New Orleans for an on-time start to its inaugural season on the Mighty Mississippi.

American Cruise Lines announced that it has accepted delivery of the American Symphony from Chesapeake Shipbuilding as scheduled. American Symphony is the 5th riverboat in the Line’s ground-breaking new series and the 15th small ship built by Chesapeake for American. The 175-passenger new boat will immediately join the company’s expanding Mississippi River fleet. American Symphony’s first cruise is set to depart August 27th from New Orleans, and American Cruise Lines plans to christen the riverboat during its inaugural cruise on August 30th in Natchez, Mississippi.

“American Symphony is part of our ongoing commitment to leading the U.S. River Cruise market by introducing innovative small ships every year,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “Smaller is better on the rivers. We look forward to American Symphony’s first season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of sister ship American Serenade early next year.”

The American Symphony is a sister ship to American Melody, the company’s acclaimed 2021 riverboat. Accommodating 175 guests, American Symphony features 5 decks and offers 100% private balcony staterooms, including suites and single rooms. The new riverboat has an elegant design with a stunning use of glass, allowing for unparalleled views throughout the ship. American Symphony also showcases American’s patented opening bow and retractable gangway, as well as the gorgeous 5th deck skywalk with an ellipse that cantilevers dramatically over the café below. American Symphony also offers spacious lounges inside and out, a grand dining room, fitness center, and a wellness-yoga studio.

A virtual 360-degree tour of American’s new riverboats is available here: American Cruise Lines Virtual Riverboat Tour. Ship photos and tours are available at all times on the company’s main website under the “ships” tab.

American’s small ship fleet has continued to expand year after year, as the company continues to introduce ground-breaking small ship designs with exceptional accommodations that enhance guests’ experiences on the Mississippi River, the Columbia & Snake Rivers, and across the U.S.A. Since 2017, American Cruise Lines has debuted 2 small cruise ships and 5 new American riverboats, including brand new American Symphony. In 2023, the company plans to introduce 3 more new small ships; another modern riverboat, American Serenade, as well as two, 109-passenger catamaran-hybrid ships, American Eagle and American Glory.