Viking Mississippi floats out ahead of summer debut

Viking has seen the new 386-guest Viking Mississippi floated out in Louisiana, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water.

Set to debut in June, the vessel will offer voyages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul.

“It is a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our guests have long wanted to sail the Mississippi River with Viking, and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board this summer.

“We are grateful to our American partner, Edison Chouest Offshore, who has helped bring to life our vision of exploring the Mississippi in the ‘Viking way.’”

The traditional float out took place at Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana and is significant because it denotes a ship moving into its final stage of construction.

In keeping with maritime tradition, the ship’s ceremonial godmother, Dionne Chouest, general counsel of Edison Chouest Offshore, assisted with the float out.