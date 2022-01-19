American Cruise Lines to double capacity with Project Blue

American Cruise Lines has revealed details of Project Blue, a brand-new fleet of go-anywhere ships for the United States market.

The company announced plans for 12 identical sister ships.

When completed, they will more than double capacity for domestic coastal cruises with the line.

Featuring an innovative hybrid catamaran design, these distinct boats will have unprecedented near-shore operating versatility.

The new United States-built fleet will operate exclusively in the United States, with a focus on small towns and close-to-home adventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Robertson, chief executive of American Cruise Lines, said: “Project Blue started as a design challenge to create a boat small enough for New England harbours and stable enough for the Alaska Inside Passage, with a draft shallow enough for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

“These boats can run almost anywhere, and because there will be 12 of them, they will be deployed all over the United States.”

The Project Blue expansion further reinforces the growing interest in small ship experiences and personalized cruising.

The entire fleet will be built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.

The first two Project Blue ships are already under construction and are due for delivery in 2023.

Each boat in the Project Blue fleet will accommodate 109 passengers and 50 crew.

More Information

American Cruise Lines is considered the World’s Leading River Cruise Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.