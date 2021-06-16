American Cruise Lines confirms two new vessels

American Cruise Lines has signed contracts with Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Salisbury to build two more modern riverboats in 2022.

The new builds will be the fifth and sixth in the line’s modern series, first introduced in 2018.

Both new modern riverboats are yet to be named and will follow the 2021 debuts of American Jazz and American Melody on the Mississippi River.

American Cruise Lines continues to lead the rapid expansion of the United States domestic cruise market, and has more than doubled in size since 2017.

Including the two new builds announced today, American’s fleet has grown to 15 ships: five small cruise ships, four classic paddle-wheelers and six modern riverboats.

“American’s two new builds are welcome news for the industry here at home.

“They closely follow the two riverboats we are introducing this year and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to growth and leading the United States small ship market,” said Charles Robertson, chief executive of American.

“While the pace of our new builds is increasing, we are committed to maintaining the small capacity of our ships, which continue to accommodate just 100-190 passengers.

“This distinction across our fleet truly enables us to deliver the personalized and sophisticated experience our guests have come to expect.”

American’s modern riverboats will be sister ships to 175-passenger American Melody, beginning operations on the Mississippi this August.

More Information

American Cruise Lines is considered the World’s Leading River Cruise Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.