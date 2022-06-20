American Cruise Lines explores the mighty Mississippi

American Cruise Lines explores the Mississippi River like no one else - offering unique cruise experiences along the length of the river, from St. Paul to New Orleans - also cruising the famous Mississippi tributaries, the Ohio and Cumberland Rivers. This week, the company’s newest riverboat, American Melody, is headed north on the Mississippi, where it will begin seasonal Upper Mississippi River cruises between St. Louis and St. Paul. The company is also offering Complimentary domestic airfare for late July and August Upper Mississippi cruise departures aboard American Melody. Currently, the new riverboat is underway along the longest river cruise itinerary in the country, American’s 22-day Complete Mississippi River itinerary, from New Orleans, LA, to St. Paul, MN.

With over 10 different Mississippi itineraries, American’s guests experience the rich history and classic American mystique embodied by the Mississippi, as they explore the charming towns, distinct cultures, and colorful characters that give life to the country’s most vital and storied waterway. Cruises include a range of cultural experiences, from literary inspired visits to Mark Twain’s boyhood home in Hannibal, MO, to more active experiences, like a Cajun Pride Swamp Adventures in Baton Rouge, LA. Throughout the cruises, guests enjoy curated onboard entertainment and lectures, as well as small-group-guided adventures each day on shore.

10 Different Carefully Curated Itineraries:

American offers several delightful 8-day cruises along both the Upper and Lower Mississippi, departing from many of its most famous port cities like Memphis, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis, St. Paul, and more. American offers unparalleled longer itineraries, including a 22-day Complete Mississippi cruise and a 15-day Grand Heartland cruise—both enable guests to cruise the entire Mississippi—exploring 10 states in a single journey. American also offers shorter 5-day Highlights cruises, seasonal Holiday cruises, and exceptional Theme cruises—carefully crafted both on board and on shore to celebrate iconic Mississippi themes, from Mark Twain cruises to Music cruises, to Culinary cruises featuring Cajun, Creole, and classic Memphis BBQ.

Four new riverboats to choose from:

American Cruise Lines is the only domestic line to offer 2 styles of riverboat for explorations along the Mississippi—classic paddlewheelers and new modern American riverboats. American’s modern riverboats are the newest in the country and the company’s beautiful classic paddlewheel fleet has just been completely renovated and redecorated for 2022. On all American’s riverboats, guests enjoy an all-inclusive experience, and relax in spacious 100% outward-facing staterooms, nearly all with private furnished balconies. In August 2022, the company will introduce a 5th new riverboat for the Mississippi, American Symphony.

Special Pre-Cruise Packages:

All American’s Mississippi River itineraries include Complimentary Pre-Cruise Hotel Stays, including concierge luggage and transportation services in every departure city. Also offered are longer pre-cruise packages like the Line’s exceptional Graceland Pre-Cruise Package, which includes 2 nights in Memphis at the Guest House Hotel (right next door to Graceland), Graceland ticket with special presentation, a Memphis City Tour, and transportation to the ship.