Thorhauge to captain Queen Anne for Cunard

Cunard has unveiled the first captain for the upcoming Queen Anne, Inger Klein Thorhauge.

Thorhauge will lead the team responsible for on board operations and take charge for the maiden season.

“To be named as the first captain of Queen Anne is the greatest honour.

“It means the absolute world to me,” said Thorhauge.

Thorhauge was the first female captain for the line, celebrating 25 years of service this year with the company.

She will sail Queen Anne from Italy, where she is currently being built, to Southampton ahead of her inaugural sailing in early 2024.

Thorhauge, who became captain of Queen Victoria in 2010, started her career in 1997 as second officer on board Vistafjord.

Originally from the Faroe Islands, her career with the company has seen her travel the world many times over as captain of Queen Victoria and more recently Queen Elizabeth.

“I cannot wait to see the reaction Queen Anne will receive from our guests when they first step on board, then to set sail and showcase our beautiful new ship to the world, visiting wonderful, and exciting ports,” said Thorhauge.

“I can only begin to imagine the reception she will receive.

“When I discuss Queen Anne with Cunard crew it is so clear how excited and proud they are too, to welcome a new ship to the fleet.”

Sharing captain duties will be David Hudson who started his career with Cunard in 2006.

Itineraries for Queen Anne will be revealed in May.

Join Thorhauge for a tour of the upcoming vessel:

<p>