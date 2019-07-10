The Collective Canary Wharf opens in London

Global co-living pioneer the Collective has unveiled plans for its most ambitious project to date: a 705-room development in London’s Canary Wharf.

Set to open this month and built from the ground-up, the company’s highly anticipated second location in the capital will introduce flexible leases from a single night up to 12 months into its model for the first time, creating a brand-new standard for the co-living sector.

The Collective Canary Wharf, which spans 21 storeys and where rooms start from £1,300 per month, now becomes the world’s largest co-living space, taking over from the Collective Old Oak in west London which opened in 2016.

Designed by renowned global architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the development is fully tech-enabled.

A daily range of cultural and experiential events created for and curated by members will be accessible via the Collective’s bespoke mobile app, enabling members to truly shape their experience.

From a virtual reality golf simulator, to a multi-floor music venue quality immersive sound system, 9.2 surround sound cinema and dynamic mood lighting, members will experience cutting-edge technology throughout the building.

In-built data sensors will also provide real-time information to assist with optimising the use of spaces and minimising energy consumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The communal spirit at the heart of the Collective will find its place woven throughout the food and beverage offerings as well – a mix of small and large plates, including desserts, will be available to share; while members can also choose from food carts and the market table which will offer an ever-changing menu, allowing diners to experience new options on a daily basis.

Other communal spaces at the Collective Canary Wharf include east London’s highest swimming pool located on level 20, with an adjoining bar offering soaring views of the London skyline, a spa which includes a sauna, gym, aerial silks studio and mindfulness zone.

The Collective’s founder and chief executive, Reza Merchant, said: “Our mission at the Collective is to build and activate spaces that foster human connection and enable people to lead more fulfilling lives.

“We offer an opportunity to be part of a thriving community, whether you make the Collective your home for a night or a few months.

“Our global network of co-living communities means that wherever you are in the world you can be a part of the Collective community, and have a space where you feel a sense of belonging that provides inspiration to grow and achieve your full potential.”

The launch of the Collective Canary Wharf is a key pillar of the Collective’s ambitious global expansion plans - in the past 12 months the company has grown its global portfolio to a combined gross development value of £2.7 billion.

Headcount has increased to more than 200 employees, with offices now open in New York and Berlin – with the business targeting 300 employees by the end of 2019, further cementing its position as the global co-living market leader.