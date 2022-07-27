Amadeus partners with IE University for Travel4Impact return

Amadeus and IE University have launched the second edition of Travel4Impact across Europe, by supporting small- and medium sized-enterprises (SMEs) in the critical role they play in the ongoing renewal of travel and tourism.

The Travel4Impact network supports SMEs which focus on digitalisation and sustainability as part of their strategy.

This initiative, which is part of Amadeus’ Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, is 100 per cent subsidised for SMEs and includes training, mentoring and networking opportunities.

Some 25 European tourism SMEs will be selected and invited to participate in the ‘Launchpad’ phase.

Concepción Galdón, head of the Centre for Social Innovation and Sustainability, IE University, explained: “During the Launchpad, participants will benefit, for a period of approximately three months, from networking opportunities, mentoring and training by travel and tourism industry leaders, as well as experts in sustainability, business management and innovation.”

SMEs who are interested in joining the Travel4Impact project must complete this form before July 31st.

SMEs will find all the information needed in the Travel4Impact webpage.

The long-term goal of this initiative is the creation of a global network.

The project started in 2021 in Spain and is designed to evolve into an international community.

Clare de Bono, country manager UK and associate director front office solutions, Amadeus, added: “SMEs play a critical role in the ongoing renewal of the travel industry and Amadeus is working with IE University to offer a unique programme to support their current and future success.

“We launched this programme – which is open to both Amadeus customers and others - in Spain in 2021, and following its success, I’m delighted to say it’s the turn of UK-based SMEs to benefit.”

She continued: “The participants will receive training from tourism industry leaders and business and sustainability experts, as well as the opportunity for sharing knowledge with other participants, and networking.

“Successful applicants will become part of a community of SMEs sponsored by Amadeus and IE University.

“It’s encouraging to report that 85 per cent of participants in the launch phase reported that their business had better prospects thanks to taking part in the initiative.

“In the UK we are working with the Institute of Travel & Tourism, as well as the Business Travel Association, to help recruit SMEs into the free of charge programme.”