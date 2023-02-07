Amadeus glances into future with release of Traveller Tribes 2033

An estimated 474 million tourists travelled internationally between January and July 2022 as international tourism continues to bounce back.

But how will we travel in 2033?

A global research study - Traveller Tribes 2033 - identifies four tribes that will develop in the next ten years.

It does so by examining the future forces of change transforming travel, alongside emerging traveller traits, behaviours and preferences, to understand exactly what it is that travellers will want a decade from now.

It suggests many travellers will be open to new and emerging technologies and will want to travel in more sustainable ways.

But with some travellers concerned about the proliferation of technology and the increasing need for cyber-security and data privacy, the industry must work together to ensure all travellers benefit from technological advances.

Moving beyond the limitations of traditional segmentation, this psychographic approach identifies four key Traveller Tribes likely to be dominant in 2033:

Excited Experientialists – this group has a ‘try it and see’ approach to life and travel. Some 44 per cent are without children and have a mid- to high-income job with flexible working options, which enables them to readily explore the world. They have a ‘you only live once’ approach.

– this group has a ‘try it and see’ approach to life and travel. Some 44 per cent are without children and have a mid- to high-income job with flexible working options, which enables them to readily explore the world. They have a ‘you only live once’ approach. Memory Makers – this group takes a more simplified approach to travel: to make memories and visit places. Some 44 per cent are aged 42 and over and are habitual in their travel behaviours. The future can be a daunting prospect for them. They put people first and place less value on technology and sustainability, reassured by existing methods.

– this group takes a more simplified approach to travel: to make memories and visit places. Some 44 per cent are aged 42 and over and are habitual in their travel behaviours. The future can be a daunting prospect for them. They put people first and place less value on technology and sustainability, reassured by existing methods. Travel Tech-fluencers – this group includes today’s young business travellers with a forward-looking perspective on life. Some 48 per cent of the group are under the age of 32 and their perspective is symbolized by how much technology they own. However, there is a discord when it comes to what excites and concerns them around the future of technology and travel.

– this group includes today’s young business travellers with a forward-looking perspective on life. Some 48 per cent of the group are under the age of 32 and their perspective is symbolized by how much technology they own. However, there is a discord when it comes to what excites and concerns them around the future of technology and travel. Pioneering Pathfinders – individuals in this group live a fast-paced life, always looking for their next adventure. Their life is in full swing, with 82 per cent between the ages of 23 and 41. They like to plan but are not afraid of risk and are open to new experiences.

Decius Valmorbida, president, travel, Amadeus, said: “As an industry we want to build travel experiences that are both inspiring and inspired.

“And we can only do that by understanding what travellers want now and into the future.

“As we look ahead, it is clear that what the Excited Experientialist will require will be different from that of the Memory Maker.

“As technology advances through AI, biometrics and the Metaverse, we are able to deliver more tailored journeys that meet the needs of different types of travellers – whether it is the desire for speed, comfort, reassurance or excitement.”

More Information

This is the third in Amadeus’ Traveller Tribes research initiative, the first launched in 2007, the second in 2015.

It is part of Amadeus’ commitment to driving innovation at scale and making travel better for travellers and travel companies everywhere.

Take a look at the full report here or take the quiz to find out which tribe you might fit into here.