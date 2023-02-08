Dohop partners with AEGEAN to launch new flight connections platform: ‘AEGEAN Beyond’

Dohop today announced the launch of ‘AEGEAN Beyond’, a new connecting platform that allows AEGEAN’s passengers to book multi-leg journeys across Europe and beyond.

‘AEGEAN Beyond’ offers passengers a wide range of destinations by displaying possible flight combinations between AEGEAN and other collaborating airlines on a single platform, facilitating a streamlined booking process. This service allows AEGEAN to further expand its network and connect passengers from all sides of Greece with a number of destinations across Europe, North America, Africa, and beyond. As part of this launch, “AEGEAN Beyond” includes connections with partner airlines like EasyJet, Vueling and Air Transat.

‘AEGEAN Beyond’, which is powered by Dohop’s API-based technology, enables travelers to book connecting flights along with a variety of ancillary services in one booking process. Bookings made through “AEGEAN Beyond” also include access to Dohop’s connection service, which provides travelers with additional support in the event of flight delays or cancellations.

Sarah Hanan, Chief Commercial Officer at Dohop, said: “We are thrilled to partner with AEGEAN Airlines, who are perfectly positioned geographically to benefit from connectivity between East and West. At Dohop, we understand the importance of building strong partnerships with airlines and have delivered a solution for AEGEAN that supports network expansion through connections with other carriers. We are collaborating closely to find new opportunities and grow this partnership even further in 2023.”

Jaggi Roland, Chief Commercial Officer at AEGEAN, added: “We are delighted to have worked with Dohop and our selected partner airlines to provide a new innovative service for a seamless travel to our passengers. With this new platform we wish to take flight connectivity to the next level for our passengers by offering them more destinations to discover and more flights to book. We at AEGEAN are always committed to add additional value and choices to our customers, through establishing partnerships with eminent, and technologically advanced partners, such as Dohop.”

Michèle Barre, Vice-President, Network, Revenue Management and Pricing at Air Transat, said: “Air Transat is proud to be partnering with AEGEAN, therefore improving connectivity between Canada and two high-demand markets: Greece and the Middle East. We carefully select our partners to ensure that they share our values and commitment to excellence, and AEGEAN is no exception.”

Dawn Hardwick, easyJet Distribution Manager commented: “With our leading short-haul European network of primary airports spanning nearly 1000 routes to more than 150 airports across 35 countries, by partnering with Aegean once again, following the addition of their services to our Worldwide by easyJet connections service, we are delighted to be offering convenient connectivity to even more customers looking to explore Greece and beyond, all with great value fares and the friendly service we’re famous for.”

To learn more about “AEGEAN Beyond” by AEGEAN please visit: beyond.aegeanair.com.