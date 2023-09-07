Amadeus and BEONx Join Forces to Elevate Hotelier Revenue Strategies

Amadeus’ Demand360® subscribers using the BEONx Revenue Management System (RMS) can now gain access to the in-depth, forward-looking market insights provided by Amadeus’ business intelligence solution in their RMS



Fluctuating demand and economic conditions brought on by the pandemic have highlighted the importance of revenue management systems and business intelligence within the hospitality industry. Having access to both historical and forward-looking data has become critical in enabling hoteliers to develop smarter, more informed business strategies.

Going beyond the existing integration with iHotelier®, Amadeus, a global provider of hospitality technology solutions, and BEONx, a leading hospitality revenue management service provider, announce an extension of their partnership to bring comprehensive business intelligence to BEONx customers that subscribe to Demand360®.

The integration will allow hoteliers using BEONx to gain access to Amadeus’ Demand360® business intelligence insights within their RMS. This will significantly improve a hotelier’s ability to understand market demand, historical and forward-looking business performance, and track results against their competitive set to best optimize revenue. BEONx hotels will also able to join Amadeus’ Demand360 network, strengthening the data available in that solution.

“Expanding our partnership with Amadeus will better serve the interests of common clients,” said Rubén Sánchez, CEO and Founder at BEONx. “The two-way data exchange will enhance the revenue insights and competitiveness of hotels connected to BEONx and Amadeus by giving them improved visibility into market trends. It will also improve the BEONx algorithms that provide forecasting and inventory control systems capabilities to their participating hotels.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“With fiercer competition and leaner teams, revenue managers are often managing multiple properties now, rather than a single hotel,” said Michael Yeomans, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence & Data Solutions, Hospitality, Amadeus. “This kind of data partnership will give revenue managers a more robust business intelligence framework that, in turn, will enable hoteliers to identify how to effectively run their businesses and target the right offer to the right traveler at the right time.”