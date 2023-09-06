World Travel Awards winners unveiled in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

The finest travel brands from across Asia and Oceania have been unveiled at a red carpet Gala Ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The industry elite travelled from across the region to the fascinating metropolis for the World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2023 to find out who amongst them had been crowned best of the best.

The red carpet evening at the GEM Center marked the second leg of WTA’s landmark 30th anniversary Grand Tour 2023 – a global search for the finest travel and tourism organisations.

Vietnam’s breadth of natural wonders and its world-class hospitality helped the nation win the vote for ‘Asia’s Leading Destination’. The beautiful Ha Giang province was named ‘Asia’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination’. Capital Hanoi claimed the new category for ‘Asia’s Leading City Destination’ and Ho Chi Minh City won ‘Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination’. The Philippines was acknowledged as ‘Asia’s Leading Dive Destination’. Indonesia collected ‘Asia’s Leading Beach Destination’.

Australia cemented its reputation as the land with it all to secure ‘Oceania’s Leading Destination’, whilst Melbourne won ‘Oceania’s Leading City Destination’. Fiji Tourism lifted the trophy for ‘Oceania’s Leading Tourist Board’.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “It has been a privilege to continue our 30th anniversary celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City, which has hosted a magnificent ceremony featuring the leading lights of travel from Asia and Oceania. Our winners are stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and every one for helping to raise the collective benchmark”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospitality winners included Shilla Monogram Quangnam Danang, named ‘Asia’s Leading Lifestyle Resort’. The timelessly elegant Raffles Singapore claimed the ultimate hospitality award for ‘Asia’s Leading Hotel’, the beguiling blend of French Indochine haute couture led Hotel de la Coupole MGallery to be voted ‘Asia’s Leading Design Hotel’. SOJO Hotel won ‘Asia’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel Brand’, and ‘Asia’s Leading Sustainable Resort’ went to China’s Spring City Golf & Lake Resort.

In Oceania, The Residence @ The George Christchurch took ‘Oceania’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa’ and Millbrook Resort, New Zealand was hailed ‘Oceania’s Leading Hotel’.

In the newcomer categories, Singapore’s Pacific Orchard picked up ‘Asia’s Leading New Hotel’; Ana Mandara Cam Ranh was named ‘Asia’s Leading New Resort’; and The Langham, Gold Coast collected ‘Oceania’s Leading New Hotel’.

In the aviation sector, Singapore Airlines was named ‘Asia’s Leading Airline’ whilst Vietnam Airlines earned the accolade for ‘Asia’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’. AirAsia collected ‘Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline’ and ‘Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew’. Vietjetair.com took the new category for ‘Asia’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience’. Hong Kong International Airport was hailed ‘Asia’s Leading Airport’. Oceania winners included Air New Zealand (‘Oceania’s Leading Airline’) and Melbourne Airport (‘Oceania’s Leading Airport’).

Travel provider winners included Vietravel (‘Asia’s Leading Tour Operator’), Abercrombie & Kent (‘Oceania’s Leading Tour Operator’) and Sun Group (‘Asia’s Leading Integrated Tourism Group’).

Find a full list of winners on the official WTA website. https://www.worldtravelawards.com/